Pentagon appoints Apple executive to lead commercial technology adoption unit The Register





The US Department of Defense welcomes a shiny new director of its Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) in the form of Apple executive Doug Beck.

According to the Pentagon, Beck’s new role will include overseeing efforts to adopt commercial technology for military use, similar to his DIU duties. The Pentagon also said Mr. Beck will serve as a senior adviser to the secretary of defense and his deputies on issues of innovation, competition and strategic impact.

Whether the Pentagon can finally abandon Microsoft HoloLens in favor of Apple’s rumored augmented reality headset, Field Tactics iPad, and issue an Apple Watch to every new soldier, sailor, airman, and Marine. Unknown.

But Beck can still report to Big Boss

Beck joined Apple in 2009 and was Veep and GM for Northeast Asia, then Veep for North America and Northeast Asia, then Veep for all of the Americas and Northeast Asia, and eventually Global Education. , served as Heath’s Veep. Government and Government, according to his LinkedIn profile.

During his entire tenure at Apple, Beck reported directly to CEO Tim Cook. Although his title is not exactly known, Beck served as one of his two sales chiefs at Apple, responsible for institutional and government buyers.

Along with announcing Beck’s new job, the Pentagon also said it was making several restructurings at the DIU. will be placed under the direction and control of

Good news for Beck, and possibly Apple. Beck can still report to his new employer’s real boss, and Apple can get a former executive with direct lines to the Secretary of Defense.

It’s not that Beck isn’t actually qualified. A former U.S. Navy Reserve Officer, he served for his 26 years, reaching the rank of Colonel and patrolling Iraq and Afghanistan with Joint Special Operations Forces. He is also a unit commander and from 2015 until 2019 he also created and commanded a joint reserve force with the DIU.

Beck was previously appointed to the Secretary of State’s Foreign Affairs Policy Committee, served as Executive Advisor to three Naval Operations Officers, and has lectured on strategy and innovation at the Naval Postgraduate School.

No more timing

Apple has resisted the simple solution of layoffs in the midst of a post-pandemic tech industry setback, opting instead for things like bonus cuts and hiring freezes, but there are signs that it could be a losing battle.

According to an unnamed source who spoke to Business Insider, Apple is starting to cut its role in the company’s retail sector. Apple is reportedly giving employees the chance to apply for other jobs, such as Google and Meta, before they are laid off.

There’s no indication that Beck’s job or other high-ranking Apple executives have been affected by the cuts, but it may be the first indication that Apple is unaffected by the slowdown witnessed by other tech companies. yeah.

