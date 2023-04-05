Apple Vice President Named New Director of Defense Innovation Unit





The Pentagon announced Tuesday that Apple executive Doug Beck will become the next director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) at the Pentagon to accelerate the development of commercial technology for military use.

The Department of Defense said in a press release that Beck will oversee efforts to accelerate the adoption of DoD’s commercial technologies across the military and will serve as a senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense on innovation, competition and strategic impact. rice field.

Currently Vice President of Global Education, Health and Government at Apple, Beck brings a combination of military experience, private sector leadership and government service to DIU. He began his career at Apple in 2009, where he co-headed the company’s global business development and sales functions, and led Apple’s business operations in Northeast Asia and the Americas.

Beck is also a U.S. Navy Reserve Lieutenant and has served nearly 26 years, including serving as a member of the Joint Special Operations Forces in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2006-2007. According to the Pentagon, he is also an appointed member of the Secretary of State’s Foreign Policy Committee, an executive his adviser to his three Chiefs of Naval Operations and the leader of the Special Operations Community, and a naval ensign and officer. Adjunct Lecturer on Strategy and Innovation for . Naval graduate school.

The DOD also noted that Beck has experience working with the DIU, establishing and leading the Joint Reserve component from its inception in 2015 through 2019.

Beck succeeds Mike Madsen, who has been DIU’s acting director since September last year.

The Department of Defense launched DIU in August 2015 to help the Department of Defense adopt commercial technology for national security purposes. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Austin, Boston, Chicago, and the Department of Defense, the unit partners with DOD agencies and the private sector to prototype and develop innovative technologies.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also announced in an April 4 memo that the DIU will be under the authority, direction and control of the Secretary of Defense, effective immediately. Prior to the change, this unit reported to the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Technology.

Framed the leadership shift in the context of last year’s defense strategy and the ongoing threat posed by China and Russia, Mr. Austin said that harnessing the innovative power of the private sector in a way that is consistent with our values ​​is critical to national defense. It added that the ministry was critical to achieving that goal. .

The DIU’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of commercial technologies at speed and scale, and these changes will enable it to effectively carry out this important mission, he added.

Austin also said Beck should provide him with an assessment of the DIU’s ability to meet its goals within 90 days of its appointment, as well as a proposed action plan and milestones to reach its key goals. I got

DIU has not had a permanent director since then-DIU Director Mike Brown stepped down in September 2022. At the time, Brown cited lack of support for the unit and harmless disregard by Pentagon leaders as some of the reasons for resigning from the role.

The criticism prompted the Pentagon’s chief technology officer to tell lawmakers last year that the Pentagon would work to move forward with additional funding and assistance.

