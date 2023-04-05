Masters continues to demonstrate leadership in digital innovation





David Ramsay

Last year I attended the Masters for the first time and it certainly did not disappoint. I won’t be attending this year, so I’m grateful for the sheer number of viewing options available to those who haven’t set foot in Augusta National’s hallowed estate.

Augusta National’s expertise in fan experience technology cannot be overlooked. Because the official Masters app and website shines once again, pushing the boundaries with new features and one of the best user experiences in the sport.

The new Watch Party feature allows up to eight fans at once to get live streaming coverage together while connecting via text, voice, and video. Think of FaceTime as your favorite streaming service all in one. This feature also extends to Masters Fantasy Contests, offering participating fans the same functionality while viewing curated highlights of every player in a specific fantasy league made through the official app.

As AI continues to permeate mainstream culture and sports broadcasting, Masters will work with sponsor IBM to harness the technology to keep video highlights fresh. This is detailed by his colleague Tom Friend. Additionally, an improved Featured Groups+ feature pre-populates viewers with interactive content such as live stats, trivia questions and polls.

With new innovations coming each year, it’s easy to see why The Masters’ digital efforts have won two recent Sports Business Awards honoring the groundbreaking My Groups feature and AI-created highlight videos. can be understood.

While the other three golf major organizers don’t have as much funding as Augusta National to roll out new technology at the same pace, the Masters app is recognized as one of the best in golf each year. and is no doubt giving the rest of the industry a boost in innovation. For example, the PGA Tour made significant changes to its own app.

This week, it’s easy to see that fans using the Masters app will be spending hours before the first shot is struck, much less before tomorrow’s action begins. From auto-playing, ad-free videos of press conferences and tournament storylines to constantly updated content under each player’s profile, including stories and highlights from the past years, the crisp, easy-to-use platform Most other sports apps.

Selfishly, I was impressed and grateful for IBM Watson-powered point forecasting when choosing my fantasy team. I’ll let you know if I have anything to brag about this weekend.

Viewership wasn’t the only record broken in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Interest has increased tremendously this year, thanks to the stars on the court and the dramatic storyline.

SBJ learned that the ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge bracket games saw record attendance, with more than 41% more bracket completions than in 2022.

The numbers continue the positive trend for ESPN, which expects college basketball fans to flock to the digital platform for the third year in a row after the women’s challenge is placed on par with the men’s game in the Tournament Challenges app in 2021. I’ve seen

Since extending its partnership with Meta in January, the NBA has been encouraged by some positive fan metrics for broadcasting VR games. The deal licensed 52 live regular season League Pass games to be streamed through the NBA Arena platform on Meta’s Horizon Worlds app on Quest headsets.

While the league has not disclosed specific viewership numbers, NBA New Media Partner Management Lead Teddy Kaplan points to watch time and engagement as two key benchmarks that demonstrate growing interest in ever-evolving broadcast technology. Did.

“This kind of interactivity in Horizon World Space keeps people there,” Kaplan tells me, allowing fans to sit next to friends thousands of miles away and watch the game or actually I mentioned the option to join games and explore the digital space. – Time with other users in the platform as he competes in shootouts, buys merchandise for his avatar such as shirts and hats, and eventually a complete wardrobe including jewelry and sneakers.

The league has also experimented with fully immersive VR broadcasts that offer a 180-degree monoscopic courtside view at 2880 resolution that extends the standard linear experience. His fifth and final broadcast of these special broadcasts will be available on Saturday’s Trail Blazers-Clippers, and the NBA may add these offerings next season.

NBA Associate VP and Broadcast Content Management Paul Massache said of the league’s VR broadcast capabilities: Fully immersive games use cameras placed at the scorer’s table to create a courtside view, while others can be placed behind the baseline or goal for more unique angles. The challenge is to ensure that the cameras do not interfere with the needs of the arena’s fans and other media partners.

A particularly popular element of VR gaming is the opportunity for fans to interact with commentators Richard Jefferson and Lenny Montgomery. They often talk to fans watching at Horizon Worlds during game breaks, or greet people they’ve just met during calls to action on the court.

Massache said he “expects to be more involved” in future iterations of the platform.

Through a partnership with the Australian Football League, Amazon operates the Southern Hemisphere’s first Just Walk Out store at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. His colleague Joe Lemire enjoys looking at his new USGA GS3 sensored golf balls. This ball captures all the data on his four main characteristics on the green: speed, firmness, smoothness and trueness. His Synergy Basketball Analytics Lab at Sportradar recorded every game during the NCAA Tournament in real time and distributed data video reports 15 minutes after his final buzzer. On Opening Day, ESPN reintroduced his UmpCam into his MLB regular season broadcasts. The technology has sported quite a few upgrades since it was last introduced 21 years ago.

Image Credit: Masters App (screenshot of Masters). NBA (VR broadcasting)

