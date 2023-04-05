VP Phil Harrison leaves Google after Stadia’s death





Expansion / Phil Harrison announces Stadia to the world.

Google Stadia and all related projects are closed. This means it’s finally time for division leader Phil Harrison to move on. Business Insider reports that Harrison has left his Google. Reports claim he left his company in January, but Harrison’s Linkedin has been updated in recent days to show he retired from his Google in April. it was done. Harrison said he spent five years developing Stadia.

Google is not a game company. Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the launch of Google Games his platform by announcing, “I’m not a big gamer.” However, as Stadia’s vice president and general manager, Harrison was supposed to bring gaming credibility to Google. Harrison is an industry veteran who previously worked on game console launches at Microsoft and Sony, so his experience has helped the company set up deals with game developers and deal with enthusiastic gaming communities. It should have been helpful.

In the early days, Harrison was the face of Stadia. In its first reveal of 2019, Harrison took the stage after Pichai to unveil Stadia to the world, detailing the basic premise and how Stadia could become “the future of gaming.” But when things started going sour, Harrison stopped appearing in videos, stopped tweeting, and generally disappeared. It made news rounds when it killed off a Games & Entertainment division in just 1.5 years. Harrison reportedly told the team that they were “making great progress” a week before he was fired, according to Kotaku, which was “honest about the company’s developers.” He also announced Stadia’s death in a blog post.

It’s impossible to know how useful executives can be out of the office, but Harrison joined Google, which has a bad reputation among gamers. His previous key positions oversaw Sony’s Playstation 3 launch and Microsoft’s Xbox One and Kinect launches. Both of these happen to be the worst console releases from each company, and presiding over Stadia life and death hasn’t helped Harrison’s phenomenal reputation.

With Harrison gone, Stadia gone, and the supposed cloud pivot gone with Stadia, there’s nothing left of Google’s once-ambitious gaming project.

