Google now lets you stream apps from your Android phone to your Chromebook





After announcing this feature over a year ago, Google finally brought “app streaming” to Chromebooks. A new update to the Google Play Store’s “Cross-Device Services” marks the arrival of a potentially game-changing feature. As far as what this feature brings, the user can seamlessly stream apps from his Android device to his Chromebook, and even interact with them like he does on the device itself.

The feature was first discovered by Mishaal Rahman, who said that “Cross-Device Services” had received an update and he was unable to get it to work at first, but later used a Twitter app that was streaming from his Chromebook. I shared that I started tweeting. Pixel 6 Pro. For this to work you need a few things, but most importantly a supported phone running Android 13. Rahman’s experiment with this feature he said it doesn’t work on Android 14 DP2 did not.

As for supported devices, the list is relatively short right now, but if you own or use one of the following smartphones you should be able to join in. The list includes Asus Zenfone 9, Google Pixel Devices include Nothing Phone 1, Oppo A78 5G or Find N2 Flip, Redmi’s A2 or Note 12, Xiaomi’s 12T or 12T Pro. Rahman also said that if you want to try this out, you should check your version of Cross-Device Services and make sure it’s updated to version 1.0.285.1 from the Google Play Store.

In addition to all of the above, Rahman also points out that “the device/account must opt-in to the feature.” Unfortunately, as he points out, this is something that Google controls on the server side, and it doesn’t appear that users have much control over this aspect. If you’ve met all of the above, you should be able to navigate to his Chomebook Phone Hub settings where you’ll see a list of “Apps (Beta)”. If you have the option to set this up, you should be able to access it and start streaming apps from your supported Android handset to your Chromebook.

For the most part, this seems like an incredible addition to Chromebook and Android users, resulting in a unique and extremely useful experience. You can use the mic input from your Chromebook for your apps. Still in early stages, but this looks very promising.

If you have a compatible handset and want to give it a try, you can download the new update from the Google Play Store. Make sure everything is in order. Otherwise the function will not work.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Telegram), Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-app-streaming-android-phone-to-chromebook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related