SparkNC labs could bring future tech employment opportunities to Chatham students





Pittsboro — The tech of the future is coming soon to Chatham County.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and software development may seem like the only ‘Jetsons’, but these emerging industries are rapidly becoming necessary to make sense of the job opportunities.

That’s why Chatham County Schools officials were excited about the potential opportunity available to the district: the SparkNC Lab.

According to the school district, “SparkNC is a groundbreaking new initiative through the Innovation Projects Consortium (TIP) that provides career paths along the way in high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, software development, computer systems engineering, and cybersecurity. It accelerates the progress of our learners.”

Chatham is one of 18 districts participating in a pilot version of the SparkNC Labs program and will serve as a model for expansion if successful.

Dr. Amanda Moran, CCS’s Associate Superintendent for Academic Services and Instructional Support, shared an informational presentation with the Chatham County Board of Education at the April meeting held Monday in the multipurpose room at George Moses Houghton Middle School. bottom. She said the program is in its early stages and not all details are known at this time.

The initial plan is to implement a Spark Lab at the Siler City Center for Innovation so that it can serve both the Chatham School of Science & Engineering and One Academy.

SparkNC provides funding to support space furniture, paint and branding materials, technical equipment, and lab facilitator positions for the first year of the program. Facilitators are Chatham employees trained by the SparkNC program.

“While there is a fair amount of uncertainty at this time, we feel that this potential partnership could create opportunities for our students and the district,” Moran said.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Jackson also said he is excited about the opportunity as businesses are coming to Chatham and the surrounding area.

“This is tied to the regional economic development of our region,” he said. “Apple, Toyota, Vinfast, etc. All of these companies want us, and our students, to be at the forefront of this.”

Jackson said the lab can be used as a way for Chatham students to be exposed to and prepare for these future-oriented technologies that will be key employment skills after graduation.

The SparkNC lab pilot program is partially funded by a grant from the NC General Assembly. No action was taken for this item. For more information, visit sparknc.org.

Other business

• Tabitha McLeod, Children’s Nutrition Manager at Chatham Middle School, was awarded the Power of One Award for her powerful influence in shaping the direction of someone’s life.

• Jennifer Thaler, School Counselor at the Chatham School of Science & Engineering, was awarded the Excellence & Opportunity Champion award for her understanding of the importance of meeting the needs of all students.

The district honored state science fair winners, art award winners, and district-wide band members.

• Dr. Amanda Moran provided an update on year-round school study sessions. No action was taken for this item. She shared that the school district received her over 800 survey responses from parents, staff and her members of the community. The presentations were similar to those provided during her Community Input sessions at her three Siler City area feeder schools: Virginia Cross Elementary School, Siler City Elementary School, and Chatham Middle School.

At a school board meeting last month, teachers and families at schools in the city of Siler opposed the proposal, saying there was unclear communication and it would upend current schedules for working families.

The full presentation provided to the Board is available below.

Moran said further analysis will be conducted and more conclusive data will be shared with the school board about the feasibility of the year-round school calendar and feedback gleaned from the survey. Available at chatham.k12.nc.us/domain/3014.

• The Board unanimously passed a resolution opposing North Carolina House Bill 219, Charter School Omnibus. They said the measure “creates an unfair advantage by requiring local districts to share funds.” claimed to be harmful.

“It is unfair to make available to charter schools funds raised specifically for traditional public schools, and to provide the supplemental resources necessary to provide students with extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities and resources. It puts traditional schools at a disadvantage by depleting valuable resources,” the resolution said.

Chatham County Board of Education member Jane Allen Wilson was absent from the meeting.

The next scheduled School Board meeting will be held on Monday, May 8, at 5:30 pm in the multipurpose room at George Moses Horton Middle School in Pittsboro.

Reporter Ben Rapaport can be reached at brappaport@chathamr.com or on Twitter @b_rappaport.

