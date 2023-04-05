Google will end this service in 10 years





Google finally shuts down Google Now Launcher. According to a 9to5Google report, Google will permanently shut down Google Now Launcher after his decade. Launched in 2012, Google Now was a simple launcher originally known as Google Experience Launcher (GEL). Then, in 2014, the company launched a wide release as a Google Now Launcher for all his Android 4.1+ devices via the Google Play Store. The launcher provided easy access to Google Now cards and a neat and clean user interface. made this feature available to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) launchers. Instead, Google started using his Pixel Launcher on its phones. GNL has received a few updates through the Google app, but now that the Assistant has gotten more prominence, it’s no longer a top priority. The Google Nexus 5X and 6P were his last Google smartphones to run the Google Now Launcher. Google ended his support for these devices in 2018. Google recently confirmed the shutdown of this three-year-old service Last month, Google confirmed the shutdown of Currents, the work-focused version of the social media platform Google Plus. The service, known as Currents, which was first introduced in 2019, will be retired by the company after just three years of operation. and Spaces. The company has announced that the Currents closure will be completed in his 2023. Additionally, the search engine giant has assured users that it will implement new features in Spaces to facilitate a smooth migration process from Currents to Spaces.

