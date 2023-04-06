Google Analytics 4 App | Extensive Help Center





The Google Analytics 4 app allows you to view Google Analytics content performance metrics in the sidebar of your entry. You can also link directly to your Google Analytics page for more detailed performance insights.

overview

With the Google Analytics 4 app installed, you can use Google Cloud service accounts to load analytics data, giving your entire team access to Contentful analytics. The app installs in your sidebar and displays page view data, options to view data for different time periods, and a link to Google Analytics.

requirement

To use this app you need:

Admin access to Google Cloud Platform to configure service accounts

A previously configured instance of Google Analytics 4

Content type with slug field

If you can’t access Google Cloud or generate the necessary credentials, contact your technical administrator to generate the credentials.

Usage Step 1: Configuring Google Cloud Service Accounts

Please refer to these instructions (or share with your administrator) to generate the service accounts required for your app to function.

In general, the Google Analytics 4 app must be configured with a Google Cloud service account to access your Analytics data. This way, all teams can access your analytics data without having to sign in or update access and permissions to view the data.

Configuring a service account requires administrator access to Google Cloud. This process can be complicated. If you run into any issues, please contact support.

Step 2: Install the App

This app can be installed from the Contentful Marketplace or within a Contentful space. Paste the service account credentials into the appropriate fields on the app configuration screen in the first step of the app installation process,[保存]You need to click to install the app in its initial state.

Once the credentials are installed, you’ll be taken to the app’s configuration screen with additional steps required to “enable” your app’s access to the APIs required by Google Analytics. You will also need to invite the newly created service account to the Google Analytics property you want to associate the content environment with (see step 3 below).

Automatically checks permissions and access to ensure your app has access to the data and APIs it needs to function.These checks can be found when saving the app or next to the status[ステータス チェックを表示]You can check it by clicking .

All of these checks must be green for the app to work. They guarantee:

Configuration has a valid service account

Admin API enabled for your account (this change is read-only and can be safely enabled in Google Cloud)

Data API enabled for your account (this change is read-only and can be safely enabled in Google Cloud)

Have access to a Google Analytics 4 account property with a service account enabled.

If any of these checks fail,[詳細]You can click the button to see how to resolve the error or enable the required service.

Step 3: Select a Google Analytics Property

Once your credentials are installed and working, you can choose which accounts and properties to map to Contentful.

The available list shows all analytical properties that exist in the analytical account to which the service account is connected.Importantly, on the Google Analytics 4 admin page[プロパティ アクセス管理]section, you need to make sure the service account is explicitly added as a “Reader”.

Typically, you select an account that corresponds to the content you manage in the selected content space. For example, if you have a space for your knowledge base and a Google Analytics 4 account for that knowledge base, select that property in the dropdown.

Step 4: Map Content Types to Google Analytics Data

Next, select a content type that represents a “page” on your website. Generally, this means that a particular content entry maps one-to-one with a Google Analytics “page path”. You can map as many content types as you like, but each must provide a slug field that uniquely identifies the content entry in the URL of your website’s pages, and provide a prefix that precedes the content URL.

As an example, let’s say you’re hosting a blog with blog posts hosted on Contentful using the “Blog Post” content type. There is a `pageSlug` field that uniquely identifies the URL slug for each blog post. If you had a blog post called “My Favorite Apple Pie Recipe”, it would likely contain a “pageSlug” field value of “my-favorite-apple-pie-recipe”. If you publish this page to your blog, it will be published with a URL like “http://www.mycoolrecipes.com/blog/my-favorite-apple-pie”.

Using this example, to connect your blog post entry to the correct page path in Google Analytics, choose the `Blog Post` content type, the `pageSlug` slug field, and a prefix of `/blog/`.

After setting[保存]Click to apply the settings. The Google Analytics 4 app is automatically added as his second sidebar item for the selected content type.

Step 5: Use the App

Once installed, configured, and added to the sidebar, you can start viewing your analytics data. To see the app in action, go to the published entry for the content type you selected above.

Inside the entry, you will see the Google Analytics 4 sidebar widget. This widget shows key analytical data about the entry, including:

Total page or screen views, not unique

Option to choose from data captured in the last 24 hours, 7 days, or 28 days

A chart showing page views by day for the selected timeslice

The page path to which the entry is linked. Matches the content’s production URL.

Links to specific Google Analytics screens that match page slugs for easy access to more insights

Analytics data is updated every time you load the page.

Frequently Asked Questions and Troubleshooting

I can’t find an account that should be on the list

If you don’t see an account that should appear in the list during setup, your service account may not be set up correctly. Ensure that the configured service account has access to all required accounts so that any project can retrieve data.

I get an error about the content type

There are two common cases where your app will show an error due to content type configuration.

No content type configured. This happens when no content type is selected when configuring the app, but the app is installed in the sidebar. You can resolve this error by following step 2 of this guide completely.

Short text slug field is not configured. If you don’t configure a valid short text slug field, your app will not be able to map your Contentful entries to Google Analytics. Make sure the slug field is created and mapped to use the app.

I know there is analytics data for the page, but I can’t see it in the app

This may be due to a misconfigured slug mapping. Make sure you got all the prefixes for your page and that the slug you configured in Contentful matches your production site.

in the sidebar[Google アナリティクスで開く]Google Analytics does not have permission error when clicking on link

Your app can be configured with any GA4 property shared with your Google service account and display that data in the sidebar. However, for a particular user to see additional data in her Google Analytics, that user must have permission to view that property.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contentful.com/help/google-analytics-4-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related