Redefining Healthcare: How Patient Innovators Are Making a Difference





Jean-Marc Bourez, CEO of EIT Health, comments on the potential of patient innovation to transform healthcare.

There is a growing awareness of the fact that patients are experts in their own condition. Patients are resourceful and capable of coming up with cutting-edge ideas and developing sophisticated solutions that best suit their needs. To fully reap the benefits of patient-led innovation, patient perspectives and contributions must come to the fore at the earliest opportunities along the innovation pathway. To ensure that new models of healthcare take hold and more meaningful patient outcomes are achieved, we must support the development of patient ideas and provide ongoing patient input along the entire innovation pathway. It’s important to put more effort into making sure.

New frontiers in medical innovation

Historically, innovation in healthcare has been synonymous with the development of breakthrough therapies, medicines and medicines pioneered by industry giants such as pharmaceutical and medical technology companies.

However, they are frustrated that current care options on the market do not always effectively address their daily needs. A desire to be able to enhance the management of health conditions and a desire to have greater independence and ownership of the care experience. Patients are widely recognized as powerful innovators.

In fact, there is growing recognition that patients have unique insights that can develop meaningful, out-of-the-box solutions that can improve their ability to manage their health conditions and address market shortcomings.

Take Biel Glasses, a Barcelona-based company backed by EIT Health, as a great example. When Biel was born with low vision, his parents looked to existing solutions on the market to help his son overcome the many debilitating challenges he faced. Falls, injuries, and disorientation left him unable to move around on his own. When the solutions on the market didn’t meet Beers’ bespoke needs, his parents, doctor Constanza Lucero and electronic engineer Jaume Puig, combined their expertise to produce more than just beer. I decided to see if I could create a solution for others affected. under the same conditions.

Jaume Puig, CEO and co-founder of Biel Glasses, said: Frustrated by the lack of suitable solutions on the market, we decided to find a product that would allow Beer to live life to the fullest and explore the world around him without the dangers associated with low vision. . The result has truly changed not only our beer, but the lives of many others with poor eyesight.

Jaume and Constanza have successfully created advanced, affordable and personalized solutions that continue to empower visually impaired patients to adapt to the world around them. Developed by and for patients, the Biel Smartgaze is a market first aimed at improving the mobility of people with visual impairments by recognizing and signaling obstacles, ground changes and traffic lights. smart glasses device. BeerGlass is just one of many EIT Health supported success stories born from patient-driven solutions.

This example shows the clear value that a patient perspective and active involvement can provide. Providing patients with the tools they need can lead to the development of solutions that have the potential to achieve the most important and most important outcomes for patients. , thereby increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of options available to patients.

Patient innovation that complements existing innovation pathways

Despite the promising potential of patient innovation, there are still barriers to overcome. It is not yet considered mainstream and patients are often sidelined from the innovation process.

This disconnect between developers and end users has real implications. If patient experiences and needs are not incorporated early in the product development process, and if unmet needs are not assessed through direct patient insights and inspiration itself, the solutions that hit the market will deliver results. It can be overlooked in terms of reflecting effectively. The most meaningful difference for patients’ lives.

Moreover, not all states receive the same level of attention and investment. This means that there are specific health needs that are not being addressed. In fact, thousands of rare diseases are chronic, posing lifelong challenges to her more than 30 million patients in Europe. However, the complex process of developing treatments for rare diseases is largely due to their dominant genetic characteristics and the limited patient pools available for clinical trials. This leaves patients suffering from rare diseases with limited means of treatment and management.

The regulations that govern clinical trials create financial and time obstacles for innovators seeking to bring solutions to market, and in some cases prevent solutions from becoming reality. For example, to obtain CE marking for medical devices in the EU, manufacturers require compliance with the Medical Device Regulation (MDR), a time-consuming and expensive process.

In Jaume Puig’s words, patients are agile and willing to overcome barriers, but lack the financial resources to deal with MDR costs and other barriers to bringing innovations to market. The EU innovation and regulatory ecosystem needs to change to make it easier for patients to innovate. Specific R&D grants and incentives should be created to encourage patient innovation. We don’t want to be heroes, we want to live normal lives and find solutions for ourselves and the people we love.

Driving patient innovation

EIT Health is uniquely positioned to help power the patient innovation revolution by facilitating a cultural shift to a value-based, patient-centered model of care. EIT Health leverages its extensive network of healthcare stakeholders, including industry partners, academic institutions, healthcare providers and policy makers, to foster an ecosystem in which patient innovators can succeed.

Pioneers in value-based or high-value care, healthcare organizations drive transformation around core values ​​such as patient engagement, team empowerment and accountability, transparency of end results, and continuous improvement. . This cultural shift reconnects healthcare teams with a humanistic desire to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients. By raising awareness of the value of patient-driven advancements, EIT Health is able to support this change and mobilize industry stakeholders to support the development of these solutions. Training and mentoring programs, such as the Patient Innovation Bootcamp, which we help implement with our partners, provide patients with the expertise and resources they need to turn ideas into market-ready innovations.

By engaging stakeholders in key conversations about current healthcare challenges and opportunities, EIT Health can also help shape innovation-friendly policy.

Looking Forward: Returning Patients to Patient Care

Patient-driven innovation represents an exciting aspect in the broader healthcare system. By empowering patients as problem solvers, we are one step closer to addressing the blind spots of the traditional model and building systems that put patients at the forefront.

But without concerted and conscious efforts to support policy, practice, regulation and research to sow the seeds for patient-driven solutions to thrive, the transformative potential of patient innovation is wasted. will be

The challenges of measuring patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and clinician-reported outcome measures (CROMs) are related to multiple proprietary systems and fragmentation of data repositories, which impact individual health and patient outcomes. It makes it difficult to get a complete picture of care. received. However, for most data platforms, the process is straightforward. Patients complete an online PROM survey while waiting for their appointment. Findings are readily available during consultations and stored in a searchable database. With access to this new data, clinicians and patients can spend more time discussing the best possible treatment options.

On the policy front, there is a strong need to push innovators and patients to provide critical support so that they can be meaningfully involved in the development of medical breakthroughs. Stakeholders at EU and Member State level must play a stronger role to help democratize traditional processes, a barrier that has long set patients aside from the development of healthcare solutions. must be defeated.

Important consideration also needs to be given to the existing methods and approaches currently employed to support patient engagement in health innovation. At all stages of the process, healthcare disruptors, researchers and regulators must commit to including patient insights and experiences to ensure a more participatory process.

Public advocacy must be strengthened for the fruits of patient innovation to take hold. Through research and regulation, we can start building consensus on the principles that underpin meaningful engagement, implementation, and evaluation from stakeholders across the ecosystem.

As a leader in the field of health innovation in Europe and supported by the European Union institution, the European Institute for Innovation and Technology (EIT), we atEIT health continuously shape and thrive the environment for patient innovation. . Yet, driven by our conviction that patient innovation can fill gaps in our current health care system and improve the lives of patients across the continent, we stand before us on the road to championing patient-powered breakthroughs. I am energized by a certain job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/latest-medtech-insights/redefining-healthcare-how-patient-innovators-are-making-a-di/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related