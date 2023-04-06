Chronosphere Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Cloud Native Adoption





Partnership provides customers with powerful observability solutions

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chronosphere, the leading cloud-native observability platform, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud. Chronosphere and Google Cloud are working together as go-to-market partners to help customers resolve incidents faster while controlling the costs associated with cloud-native observability solutions. This multi-year agreement will support co-marketing and co-selling efforts through Google Cloud’s Solution Connect program and Google Cloud Marketplace. As part of the partnership, the companies will plan joint marketing campaigns, sales enablement and mutual customer success initiatives.

Chronosphere previously announced that its solutions were available on the Google Cloud Marketplace and used the service’s global infrastructure to run much of its critical infrastructure on Google Cloud, providing a secure and reliable solution to its fast-growing customers. We are committed to providing high quality service. Customers can now purchase Chronosphere as a bundled solution from the Google Cloud Marketplace to streamline procurement.

This partnership brings together the best of cloud-native services with cloud-native observability. Observability teams harness the power of Google Cloud and Chronosphere to transform observability data based on need, context and usefulness, storing only useful data to reduce costs and improve performance. I can. Purpose-built solutions for the cloud-native world enable teams to detect and resolve issues faster, delivering up to 99.99% availability and open source compatibility to eliminate vendor lock-in.

Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud, said: A platform on Google Cloud’s globally trusted infrastructure empowers Chronosphere with the ability to quickly and reliably control observability data and costs while maintaining open source compatibility. ”

Chronosphere co-founder Martin Mao said: Our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to combine the world’s leading cloud services platform with powerful observability solutions to optimize efficiency, reliability and cost while unlocking the benefits of a cloud-native world. ”

Kamran Tirdad, Head of Application Infrastructure at Snap, Inc. said: It was eating up engineers’ time and budget. Cloud-native observability on top of the renowned Google Cloud He migrated to a solution that gave him greater insight and understanding of his world-class infrastructure, enabling unparalleled performance as it evolved and scaled. rice field. ”

This latest news builds on Chronosphere’s recent success, including the company’s $115 million additional Series C funding, along with existing investors Addition, Founders Fund, General Atlantic, Greylock and Glynn Capital. , gaining momentum, including new investors Geodesic Capital and GV, along with Lux Capital. Chronosphere also recently announced that it has won several Comparably Cultural Awards and was named one of CRN’s “Cloud Computing Startups to Watch in 2023”.

About Chronosphere Chronosphere is the only cloud-native observability solution that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact customer experience and revenue. Innovative brands like DoorDash, Snap, and Zillow trust Chronosphere to deliver the best return on their observability investment, improve customer satisfaction, and drive competitive advantage. increase.

For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

SOURCE Chronosphere

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chronosphere-partners-with-google-cloud-to-accelerate-cloud-native-adoption-301790462.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related