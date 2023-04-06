Illumina Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation





From pioneer to global leader in genomics, we usher in the genomic era of personalized health for everyone

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today celebrated its 25th anniversary month-long celebration. start.

To kick off Illumina’s 25th anniversary, Illumina employees, leaders and customers rang the closing bell of the Nasdaq stock market on March 30 in Times Square, New York. (Photo credit: Nasdaq, Inc.)

A quarter-century since its founding in San Diego in April 1998, the company marks its anniversary by celebrating its entire ecosystem of employees, customers and stakeholders, and looking back at the progress and impact of the past 25 years. . With approximately 10,000 diverse employees in 34 locations around the world, Illumina continues its enduring mission to unlock the power of the genome and improve human health.

Francis de Souza, CEO of Illumina, said: “Through our world-changing innovations, we have helped save patients’ lives, fight climate change, rescue the world from pandemics and much more. We are so grateful for the global community that is making personalized medicine accessible to all.”

Illumina’s efforts to innovate in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and democratize access to genomics are key to helping the global scientific community advance the field through discoveries that have the greatest impact on human health. has played its role. Backed by a growing body of published research, NGS applications have become proven powerful research and clinical healthcare tools in areas such as rare diseases, oncology, reproductive health, and infectious diseases. As the need for NGS continues to grow, Illumina is committed to expanding access, awareness, and adoption of this technology.

David Walt, one of Illumina’s five founders, said that when the company was founded, it wasn’t really clear how the benefits of sequencing the human genome would expand before the Human Genome Project was completed. said. Since then, Illumina research has had a lasting impact on our understanding of science, he says.

“Illumina has democratized genetic analysis by transforming it through its array and sequencing platform, thereby making it accessible to the research community and then for clinical use,” he said. said. “We are just at the beginning of the genomics revolution. I am very proud of what we have achieved together, but more excited to see where we will go in the next 25 years.”

Since its inception, Illumina has been a leader in workplace culture and innovation and has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and Forbes’ list of the World’s Best Employers. has won some awards. The company celebrated its 25th anniversary of innovation in New York’s Times Square last week as a group of Illumina customers, employees and leaders gathered with Chief Commercial Officer Susan Tusi to ring the closing bell of the Nasdaq stock market. I was.

“We still have a lot to discover, and we have a lot more lives to reach. We are developing innovations,” she said. “And we are making them even more accessible, affordable and sustainable to reach as many researchers, clinicians and patients as possible.”

Illumina’s many milestones and achievements are highlighted in the company’s recently published feature article, “The 25 Biggest Impacts in 25 Years: A Look Back at the Evolution of Illumina and Genomics.”

As part of the celebration, Illumina will launch a charitable grant program that will award $25,000 to 25 nonprofit organizations in the communities in which the company operates around the world.

Illumina’s 25th anniversary month also coincides with National DNA Day on April 25, 2023. This year marks both the 20th anniversary of the completion of the Human Genome Project and the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the DNA double helix.

DeSouza said the field has come a long way and the science and technology continue to evolve, but the company will do more to make these benefits available to everyone. said there was a need.

“We have made tremendous progress over the past 25 years and with every discovery we are closer to unlocking the power of the genome to improve human and planetary health,” he said. “Billions of people around the world look to us to help them live healthier lives with the power of genomics. Given and following his 25 years of innovation.”

About Illumina

Illumina improves human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023, we will celebrate his 25th anniversary of innovations that have established him as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies serving customers in research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used in applications in life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging fields. For more information, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

