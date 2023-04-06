Google CEO Sundar Pichai Talks Bird and the Future of Search





On a recent episode of The New York Times’ Hard Fork podcast, hosts Kevin Roose and Casey Newton sat down with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss Bard, the company’s newest AI chatbot, and its digital landscape. discussed the potential impact of

Conversations covered a variety of topics, including concerns about AI safety, the future of search, and the race to develop advanced AI techniques.

This article summarizes the main highlights of their discussion.

bard launch

Pichai shared that Bard, a lightweight version of Google’s AI model LaMDA, has been released to gather user feedback and build trust.

Public reaction was somewhat muted, but Pichai assured listeners that a more capable version of Bard would soon be released.

Generative AI tools such as Bard and LaMDA are envisioned to become powerful personal assistants in people’s daily lives.

Pichai recounted his own experience at LaMDA, describing engaging, anthropomorphic conversations with AI models.

Bard’s Gmail integration

Bard has been tested with Gmail using a limited number of trusted users. Pichai confirms:

“You can go crazy and think about all the possibilities, because these are very powerful technologies. In fact, as we speak now, some of these features of Gmail today , I think it’s actually deployed externally to trusted testers (a limited number of trusted testers).”

AI chatbots and traditional search queries

When asked about the difference between AI chatbots and traditional search queries, Pichai explained that technology opens up possibilities and users are more likely to adjust their behavior based on the capabilities of the AI ​​model.

He looks forward to the process of interacting with users to refine and improve AI models.

AI Races and OpenAI Competitors

Pichai acknowledged that while Google was aware of OpenAI’s progress and the team’s capabilities, user response to ChatGPT was surprising.

He applauded OpenAI for releasing ChatGPT. To help society adapt and understand technology.

Address Microsoft’s challenges in search

Responding to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s comments about challenging Google in search, Pichai said Google has been using AI in search for years, with the intention of providing a high-quality, trustworthy user experience. Emphasize that they are integrated.

Pichai said:

“I think we’ve had AI built into search for quite some time.

One of the first use cases for Transformers was born when we built Transformers here, and later MUM. So we literally adopted a translation model to help improve language comprehension and deep search. And it’s been one of our biggest quality events for years.

So I think we’ve had AI in search for a long time. LLM allows you to bring LLM into search in a more native and deeper way. But people get to search because they can trust it to get the information right. ”

The urgency of innovation with LLM and generative AI

Pichai has denied issuing “Code Red” within Google.

However, he confirmed that he is encouraging the team to act urgently and leverage resources to innovate in large-scale language models (LLM) and generative AI.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin remain actively involved on the board and passionate about the possibilities of AI.

Pichai said:

“I’m laughing, but I didn’t put out code red in the first place…

Just to be very clear, there’s probably someone who sent you an email saying you have Code Red. . “

Balance innovation and responsibility

Addressing concerns about the risks and potential dangers of AI development, Pichai emphasized that Google aims to be bold and responsible.

He cited Byrd as an example, explaining that they had not yet connected it to their most capable model and intentionally planned to do so.

Pichai emphasized the importance of finding a balance between innovation and responsibility.

The Impact of AI on Work and the Publisher Ecosystem

Pichai acknowledged that new technologies like AI may require social adaptations and course corrections, including in the job market.

He envisions a future where AI makes programming more fun and accessible in the same way that technology has democratized areas like podcasting.

Regarding the potential impact of AI chatbots on web publishers, Pichai reassured the audience that Google is committed to working with the publisher ecosystem and carefully evolving in this area.

Pichai said:

“One of the reasons we also pay attention to things like Bard is, among many reasons, that we want to be involved in the publisher ecosystem rather than guessing how things should be done. So you can see that we evolve thoughtfully there as well.”

The future of Google search

Discussing the future of Google Search suggested that the search bar could evolve into a more command-line-like interface to allow users to perform a variety of tasks.

Pichai explained that Google aims to help users in ways that are meaningful to them, rather than being the ultimate solution for every interaction.

he said:

“I would like to note that Google has always helped users in ways that are meaningful to them. , never thought it was all.

So I think there’s a lot of room for potential, but for me it’s important to do it in a way that users use a lot of things, and I want to help them do things in a way that makes sense for them. I think. ”

In summary

Our interview with Sundar Pichai provided valuable insight into the future of AI chatbots, search, and the digital landscape.

Pichai’s cautious and ambitious approach to AI development reflects Google’s commitment to balancing rapid innovation with responsible implementation.

As the capabilities of large-scale language models improve, Pichai emphasizes the importance of vigilance and industry-wide cooperation to ensure that AI development remains beneficial to society.

With the revelation that the bard will be upgraded soon, we’re all intrigued as to how AI chatbot capabilities will evolve.

Featured Image: JRdes/Shutterstock

Source: New York Times

