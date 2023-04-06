HER3-DXd shows promise in breast cancer types with poor prognosis





The HER3 protein is overexpressed in approximately 30% to 50% of breast cancers, but currently there are no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies that specifically target HER3. Ongoing trials are investigating the use of patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) to treat patients with metastatic HER3-expressing metastatic breast cancer.

Early results were discussed in a poster presentation at the Miami Breast Cancer Conference.

Overexpression of HER3 (breast cancer) is associated with poor prognosis, researchers wrote in the poster.

The study results showed that at an average follow-up of 31.9 months, the objective response rate, the percentage of patients whose disease shrank as a result of treatment, was 28.6%, according to the National Cancer Institute. On average, the duration of response from treatment lasted 7 months. The researchers also noted that HER3-DXd led to a significant reduction in tumor size in most breast cancer subtypes.

In a group of 113 patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (including patients with HER3-high and HER3-low breast cancer), the objective response rate was 30.1%, with a mean duration of response of 7.2 months. After treatment, the median time to live without disease progression or spread, a statistic known as progression-free survival, was 7.4 months. At 6 months follow-up, his 53.5% of patients had not experienced disease progression. The median overall survival (time from treatment to death from any cause) for this subset was 14.6 months.

In the HER3-high triple-negative breast cancer cohort (53 patients), the objective response rate was 22.6%, with a mean duration of response of 5.9 months. His median progression-free survival was 5.5 months, with 38.2% of patients experiencing no progression at 6 months. The median overall survival for this group was also 14.6 months for him.

Among HER3-high, HER2-positive breast cancer patients (14 cases), 42.9% responded to treatment with HER3-DXd, with a mean duration of response lasting 8.3 months. Median PFS was 11 months and 6-month PFS was 51.6%. Mean overall survival was 19.5 months.

The safety profile was manageable, with low discontinuation rates due to treatment-emergent side effects (adverse effects), the researchers wrote.

Nearly all (181 of 182 patients) experienced some type or degree of side effects, but the researchers found that they were usually fairly manageable, with 9.9% of patients discontinuing treatment due to side effects. pointed out that Treatment discontinuation rates differed slightly depending on which patient received her two doses, he 4.8 mg per kilogram and he 6.4 mg per kilogram. A total of 10.4% of patients receiving the low dose discontinued treatment due to side effects, compared with her 8.2% of patients receiving the high dose.

With respect to dose reduction, 12.5% ​​and 22.4% of patients in the low-dose and high-dose groups, respectively, received less medication due to side effects. 47.9% of patients in the low-dose group and 58.2% of patients in the high-dose group discontinued treatment and discontinued and resumed treatment because of side effects.

Gastrointestinal and hematologic toxicities were the most common treatment-related side effects, researchers explained.

In addition, 1 patient in the low-dose group and 6 patients in the high-dose group died. Treatment-emergent side effects associated with death were disease progression in 4 patients, neutropenic sepsis (response to infection in patients with low levels of neutrophils in the blood) in 1 patient, and dura mater. It was an external hematoma (a collection of blood between them). protective layer of the skull and brain) in 1 patient and suffocation in 1 patient.

These data provide promising evidence of antitumor efficacy with a manageable safety profile and warrant further evaluation of HER3-DXd across clinical and histopathological (breast cancer) subtypes. Yes, write the researchers.

