3D Printed Cycling Technology With 3D printed bicycle products taking off, what’s next?





The world is crazy about 3D printing, and it seems like there is literally nothing that cannot be created using additive manufacturing. Of course, that also extends to bicycles, where everything is 3D printed today, from components to contact points to entire bicycle frames.

If you’re still a little new to 3D printing in the bike industry, we’ve put together this handy guide to just about every genre of bike you can think of that has ever been 3D printed, and one that hasn’t yet been made. We can expect in the near future…

saddle

Saddles were one of the first areas where 3D printing became known to the cycling industry, but now there are a huge number of choices. Specialized was one of the first companies on the scene to call its complex elastomeric lattice structure “mirror” technology.

The concept of using 3D printing on saddles is pretty much the same across brands like Selle San Marco, Fizik, Selle Italia and Specialized all have such saddles in their lineup. These brands claim to be able to print comfortable, supportive and highly resilient saddle pads that overcome the shortcomings of traditional foams.

>Staff Bike: Jamie’s 2022 Specialized Allez Sprint Dream Build

We have been using 3D printed saddles for some time now and have been suitably impressed with their durability. However, in most cases the downside is the price. 3D printed saddles tend to be on the higher end of the price spectrum, as 3D printing is best suited for low volume production.

We have more 3D printed saddles under review now. The Bjorn Setka (shown above) is reportedly the lightest saddle with 3D printed padding, and the Posedla Joyseat is a 3D printed saddle that is tailored to the shape of my butt. Is this the future of saddles?

handlebar, stem, cockpit

Moving to the front of the bike, we see plenty of 3D printed bars and stems on both the World Tour and the track.

It can be argued that 3D printing got off to a rocky start here after an Australian pursuit team literally crashed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.A titanium base bar 3D printed by Bastion Cycles failed at the start of the event. Did. It was reportedly due to inadequate design specifications provided to the manufacturer and the failure to perform proper fatigue testing prior to competition use. .

Since then, 3D printed bars and stems have had far more success. Many of the pros can be seen riding custom TT extensions in time trials. Last year we got our own 3D printed stem of his.

The Mythos Elix Stem (bottom) is the world’s first commercially available 3D printed stem, exploring what the future could bring. At 500, it doesn’t make much commercial sense right now, but we still found it to perform well, though not better than a good conventionally-manufactured stem.

> Review: Myth Elix Stem

While many 3D printed cycling components are made from titanium, the Elix Stem is made from a material called Scalmalloy, an alloy made from aluminum, magnesium and scandium. The first aluminum-scandium alloy was actually developed by Russia during the Cold War for use in his MiG aircraft.

There was a bit of a craze among bike builders in the early 2000s, and some manufacturers stuck with this material. Scalmalloy was developed by Airbus and contains zirconium and manganese, aluminum, magnesium and scandium. It is widely considered to be the strongest aluminum alloy suitable for additive manufacturing. So good to make a stem!

World’s fastest bike?

Now most of us couldn’t even justify a Scalmalloy stem. Well, that’s exactly what Filippo Ganna got. This Pinarello Bolide F HR 3D claims to be the world’s first and fastest high performance 3D printed bike ever built. Ganna broke the hour record on this very bike last year, so it’s hard to argue with that.

The concept behind the F-HR 3D is to blend strength and stiffness with aero gains, relying on manufacturing methods that allow for millimeter-perfect sizing. From the humpback whale seat tube to the 3D printed titanium one-piece bar and stem, this is a truly special bike that will go down in history.

When asked about the bike, Pinarello said:

“This new method allows us to create unique aerodynamic shapes and reach incredible levels of stiffness.

“moreover, [3D printing] It allowed us to add internal reinforcements, create a completely new headtube shape, and importantly, greatly reduced development time as we were no longer bound by the traditional time limits of mold making carbon fiber frames. I made it.

So it seems to me that this is the use case where 3D printing really shines.

Are there any issues?

Bikes like the Pinarello above look great, but even with a briefcase full of money, you can’t get them. So when will we be able to buy 3D printed bikes? The truth is that the transition is already happening before our very eyes.? American titanium bike specialist Moots is already using his 3D-printed dropouts on select frames.

I recently had the opportunity to see these printed rugs before they were assembled into a frame. The obvious question was “why?”.

Moots explained that weight savings and controlled stiffness were definitely factors, but also raised an interesting point about waste. The 6/4 billet size weighs 2.4 pounds per side to produce a part with dimensions similar to the printed part, not to mention the limits of machine time and design capabilities.

This produces approximately 85% of the waste. The way a 3D printer works is by placing a very thin layer, in this case 60 microns thick, into an argon-filled chamber and then using a laser to fuse the material along a precise computer-controlled pattern. . The waste of this process is less than 10%.

That’s quite a savings! Especially when dealing with expensive materials like titanium.

more frames

A little more digging into these Moots frames shows that their partner, Mirada Pro, went one step further before bankruptcy in 2017. Check out this somewhat spiritual frame!

Or what about Superstrata bikes and e-bikes?

It is 3D printed from continuous carbon fiber and is available for purchase today.

>Crowdfunded Superstrata 3D-printed bike that raised $5 million on Indiegogo disappointed backers

Additive manufacturing often seems to take on this unique, almost organic style in which the standard rulebooks and limitations of conventional manufacturing techniques are thrown out the window. The bike prototype shown above, first reported in 2015, was one of the most promising designs he’d seen at the time, but even the industrial designer inventor was far from fully riding it. I was admitting that.

SRAM Prototype Crank

Take these SRAM cranks for example. They certainly split opinion when we wrote about them in 2021.

Like it or not, these prototype cranks are said to be twice as strong and 20% lighter than those developed and manufactured using conventional technology. However, even the professional bikes haven’t been used yet, so I was assuming it was either very expensive or SRAM ran into some issues or both…

SRAM developed the crank using a program called Fusion 360. They are designed by computer and input with data such as force.

Silca 3D printing A LOT

If you’re looking for 3D printing technology you can actually buy, there’s really only one place to look. That’s Silca. Silca has been 3D printing everything from computer front mounts to tools to pressure gauges for the last few years.

I’m sure Silca CEO Josh Poertner has even more ideas about what to 3D print next!

Edible 3D printing technology

3D printed hammers are all over the place, but what about this? Oh yeah, your vitamins can now be 3D printed too. Nourished is a company that creates 3D printed gummies customized to individual health requirements.

We’ve already seen many examples of how additive manufacturing can be used to create personalized parts and components, but Nourished believes that if there is anything in the world that should be personalized, it is We believe it should be our health and wellness.

The future (Canyon says?)

Speaking of personalization, Canyon is preparing to release its own custom technology in partnership with TheMagic5, the world’s first company to use smartphone face scanning technology to provide custom-fit swimming goggles. The only problem is that we don’t know which component it will be. Let us know your best guess in the comments section below!

The press release simply states that the purpose of the new partnership between TheMagic5 and Canyon is to “find the next level of technology-based custom-fit products by expanding their applications.” [TheMagic5’s] Proprietary fitting technology.”

It doesn’t give much… could it be the saddle? If so, don’t forget to delete your butt pics from the phone! Or maybe a hood or aerobar. Either way, I was excited to see what the future holds.

3D printing is already changing cycling for the better

Of course, there are many applications of 3D printing that we now take for granted, even though the technology is still in its infancy. Remember a few years ago when getting a GoPro and a light mount was the right PITA?

It doesn’t matter if you’re one of only three people on the planet who want to ride a Trek Madone with a Deda stem and run a Bryton cycle computer with Varia lights and a camera. .

Fewer molds are required as there is no need to create injection molds. This is great whether you are doing rapid prototyping of new designs or creating something for a very limited market.

> Staff Bike: Jamie’s Custom Specialized Allez Sprint

I 3D printed my headset cap (above).

Popularization of 3D printing

So where are we going next? One thing is certain: 3D printing is likely to become more prominent in the cycling world. It can be used not only for rapid prototyping (like the Mason fork above), but also for final products in both plastic and metal.

Pinarello says: The next step would be to use more affordable equipment to scan riders and automatically identify each unique bike, from World Champions to every WorldTour rider and ultimately every cyclist. Finding a way to design it is to make it more affordable.

Which component would you like us to 3D print? Let us know in the comments section below. However, if you have your favorite route, helmet and Tom Dumoulin model, you are unfortunately already done.

