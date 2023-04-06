Innovation is for Everyone > Pacific Air Forces > View Article





Yokota Air Base, Japan —

The innovation team of the 347th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Force Base won the Air Force’s pinnacle innovation campaign, “Spark Tank,” at the Air Force Space Force Association War Symposium on March 8, 2023 in Aurora, Colorado.

The winning idea of ​​combining Ground Penetrating Radar and Augmented Reality to solve the problems faced by Civil Engineer Troops was proposed by Lt. Col. Mark Wagner, Master Sergeant. Sarah Hubert, and Tech. Sergeant Raymond Zugoda. The group’s success was notable due to the diversity of backgrounds of its members. Hubert, the religious affairs supervisor, brought a clear perspective to the table, emphasizing that innovation can come from various Air Force Special Codes (AFSCs).

Hubert led the development of the winning idea based on his experience visiting CE units and hearing about problems with pipes accidentally hitting the ground during drilling because there was no way of knowing where they were. Did.

In June 2022, Spark Cell participated in a trade show featuring a variety of technologies including virtual reality, additive manufacturing, aeronautics, bioscience and more. According to Wagner, commander of the 374th Contract Squadron and senior to Yokota’s Spark Cell, his mentor, the technology of the winning idea was discovered at the event. “We came across this company that combines two of his technologies, ground penetrating radar and augmented reality, a new technology they are working on that has never been seen before,” he said. said.

Hubert saw the technology’s potential as a solution to a problem he had heard about during his previous visits to the CE unit. She then reached out and met with her Zgoda, chief of the pavement and equipment section of the 374th Corps of Civil Engineers, who has experience with these issues, to develop the idea further. “Innovation is often approached by asking, ‘What are your problems?’ We fix them. But sometimes I don’t even know what my problems are. This problem we have with Pipes has been a way of life, and that’s what we’ve learned to live with,” Zgoda added.

This perspective was the impetus for Hubert to expand his ideas beyond what he had originally envisioned. “The scope was small at first. But when we met, I learned more about the technology. The problem here with Sergeant Zgoda and the experience of the CE community made the idea blossom.” he said Hubert.

Wagner emphasized that innovation is not confined to a particular career field. “Let’s expose a wide variety of Airmen to a wide variety of new technology. We really don’t want to say ‘well, that’s not your AFSC. We want it to be able to evolve and thrive.” Hubert and Zgoda put this philosophy into practice and continued to develop their ideas. “Anyone in any career field can look at technology and find an application in the base,” he says Hubert.

Of the 235 ideas submitted to the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network, the top 15 were evaluated and presented for voting by Air Force members. Ultimately, six finalists were selected to present their ideas at his AFA, of which Wagner, Hubert and Zgoda won first place.

The team’s ideas show that innovation can exist outside of Air Force jobs, and that everyone can contribute to finding solutions to problems facing different career fields. It also emphasizes the importance of recognizing potentially emerging technologies.

“I think this will be a case study for how the Air Force should approach innovation,” Zugoda said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pacaf.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3353709/innovation-is-for-everyone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related