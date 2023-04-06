Apexs Aries spacecraft will fly for the first time on SpaceXs Transporter-10 mission





Apex has announced that its flagship satellite bus, Aries, will fly on SpaceXs Transporter-10 for its first mission.

Apex, the Los Angeles-based spacecraft mass-producer, has announced that its flagship Aries satellite bus will fly for the first time on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 mission, due by January 2024. bottom.

Apex manufactures commercialized satellite buses, starting with the flagship Aries spacecraft capable of up to 200kg wet mass. Apex spacecraft are mass-produced and can be configured in a variety of performance packages, allowing Apex customers to take advantage of serial manufacturing for a variety of mission needs.

Dubbed Call to Adventure, this first mission will include an Aries satellite bus with multiple customer payloads. With a successful flight in early 2024, Apex’s spacecraft will launch faster than any spacecraft in the Aries size class, and Apex will deliver the satellite bus within 12 months of placing the order.

As Apex continues to increase manufacturing capacity, we expect to continue to reduce lead times and meet customer demands. Apex is producing five Aries space buses in 2024, 20 in 2025, and 100 in 2026.

Based in Los Angeles, Apex has received venture capital funding from Andreessen Horowitz, along with XYZ, J2, Lux Capital, Village Global, and 75andSunny.

The executive team of Ian Cinnamon and Max Benassi brings to life the vision of Apex with extensive experience in aerospace, dual-use and deep technology companies. Apex CEO Ian previously grew the venture-backed company Synapse, which was acquired by Palantir. CTO Max had expanded aerospace manufacturing at SpaceX before serving as Director of Engineering at Astra.

