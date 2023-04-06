Google says its AI supercomputer is faster and greener than Nvidia A100 chips





PayPal Founder and COO David Sacks discusses the potential of ChatGPT and how widespread it could be in “The Claman Countdown.”

Alphabet Inc.’s Google released new details on Tuesday about the supercomputer it uses to train artificial intelligence models, saying the system is faster and more power efficient than comparable systems from Nvidia Corp.

Google designed its own custom chip called the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). These chips are used in over 90% of the company’s work on artificial intelligence training. This is the process of feeding data through a model to make it useful for tasks such as answering queries with human-like text or generating images.

Google TPU is now in its fourth generation. Google released a scientific paper on Tuesday detailing how more than 4,000 chips can be strung together into a supercomputer using its own custom-developed optical switches that help connect individual machines. bottom.

Brazil – 02/09/2023: In this photo illustration, the Google logo is displayed on a smartphone screen, with the page of a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Bard in the background. ((Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

As the size of the so-called large language models that power technologies such as Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT have exploded in size, improving these connections is a key point in the race among companies to build AI supercomputers. became. i.e. too large to store on a single chip.

Instead, you have to split the model into thousands of chips and work together for weeks or longer to train the model. His PaLM model at Google (the largest language model published to date) was trained on two of his 4,000-chip supercomputers over a period of 50 days.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGES % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 104.95 -0.17 -0.16%

Google says its supercomputer can easily reconfigure connections between chips on the fly, thus avoiding problems and improving performance.

Google Fellow Norm Jouppi and Google Distinguished Engineer David Patterson said in a blog post about the system: “This flexibility also allows us to change the topology of our supercomputer interconnections to accelerate the performance of ML (machine learning) models.”

Google AI on a mobile phone taken February 9, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (((Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Google just announced details of its supercomputer, which has been online internally since 2020 at its data center in Mays County, Oklahoma. According to Google, his startup Midjourney used the system to train a model that generated a new image when a few words of text were entered.

In the paper, Google found that the chip was up to 1.7 times faster and 1.9 times more power efficient in a system of similar size than a system based on Nvidia’s A100 chip, which hit the market at the same time as the 4th generation TPU. said to be expensive. .

The Nvidia Corporation logo is seen at the annual Computex Computer Show in Taipei, Taiwan on May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu//File Photo (Reuters Photos)

An Nvidia spokeswoman declined to comment.

Google said it didn’t compare the 4th generation to Nvidia’s current flagship H100 chip because the H100 came to market after Google’s chip and is made with newer technology.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGES % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 268.81 -5.72 -2.08%

Google has hinted that it may be working on a new TPU to compete with the Nvidia H100, but didn’t provide any details. Jouppi told Reuters that Google has a “healthy pipeline of future chips.”

