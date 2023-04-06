Google will require an Android app to make account deletion easier





Google’s latest developer policy promises to give Android users more control by allowing them to delete account data for apps that require account creation, even if they don’t currently have the app installed. purpose.

For now, developers only need to declare to Google that account deletion is somehow possible, but starting next year developers will be able to easily delete data from both apps and online portals. is needed. Google specifies:

For apps that allow the creation of app accounts, developers should soon provide options to initiate account and data deletion within the app and online.

This means that apps that can create accounts to use should be able to delete that information when you’re done with it (or ask the developer to delete the data from their servers ). You can request that your data be removed now, but you usually have to manually contact the developer to remove it. This new policy means developers have to offer her Android users a kill-her switch from the start, rather than forcing her to do a leg job.

Web removal requirements are particularly new and need to be discovered quickly. Developers must provide a link to the web form from their app’s Play Store landing page. This is so that account data can be deleted even if the user does not have the app installed. Per existing Android developer policy, all apps must declare how user data is collected and processed. Google he introduced this policy in 2021 and made it mandatory last year. Go to the Play Store and under each app listing click[データ セーフティ]Expanding a section allows developers to list data collections by criteria.

Simply deleting the app from your Android device does not permanently erase the data. Like desktop operating system software, sometimes files and folders are left behind when an app was working. We hope this new policy helps keep data safe by wiping unneeded account information from app developers’ servers, but we also hope it will reduce the clutter of data on devices. Conversely, if you want to access the app later, you don’t need to delete the data. When we say we have a choice, Google wants to be able to point to something obvious.

It’s unclear how Google determines whether developers are following the rules. It is the app developer’s responsibility to disclose whether user-specific app data is actually deleted. Earlier this year, Mozilla reached out to Google after discovering significant discrepancies between the internal privacy policies of its top 20 most popular free apps and the policies posted on the Play Store.

This new app policy won’t take effect until at least next year. The developer has until December 7th to answer Google’s data security survey, disclosing what kind of data it collects and whether it can be deleted. Android users should start seeing the changes early next year. However, developers can request an extension until May 31, 2024 to comply with our policies.

