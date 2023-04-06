Tech Trends: Mobeus Co-Founder Richie Etwaru on Innovation, Telepresence and More





A lot of innovation happens in New Jersey. Much of the innovation in our ecosystem comes from research funded by local universities and governments, but otherwise the process starts with someone having an idea, building it, and starting to discover it. , and later secured several patents on its own.

The same is true for Mobeus co-founder and chief creative officer Richie Etwaru. I recently spoke with Etwaru and he gave me some background on his unique company. The Spartan-based startup will emerge from stealth in 2022 with a $24 million funding round, the same year it unveiled its first product, his Airglass. Etwarus co-founder is CEO Mike Sutcliff, former group CEO of his Accenture Digital in Florham Park. Mobeus’ funding comes from several ultra-high net worth individuals and his Accenture Ventures, Etwaru said.

Airglass, the first-to-market product developed by Mobeus, aims to enhance virtual meetings and transform desktop software using transparent computing, a user-centric computing scheme where hardware and software reside in different locations. Aimed at video and audio communication tools. It becomes a transparent glass-like layer that gives the user the impression of looking beyond the display screen.

Etwaru is a serial engineer in New Jersey. His previous company, Hu-manity.co, was founded in Princeton in 2018. It was based on the idea that humans should own data, not big corporations or governments. A blockchain company, he has raised $5.5 million from angel investors. But when the COVID pandemic began, the company was one of the victims of a changed economy, he says, Etwaru.

When Hu-manity.co faced a pandemic, Etwaru looked to the future. He realized that telepresence was important, that it was an explosive market, and that current telepresence systems such as Zoom were flawed.

He also said: You can’t build without building on top of Microsoft, Apple, Google, or something else.

That led to the idea of ​​building a foundation, something that could be both a product and a platform, Etwaru says. As an engineer of his previously patented software, he wondered:

“We were looking for a way to create something that floated on the screen and had nothing to do with other apps, so we were looking for a way to make sure that its presence was always on the screen,” Etwaru said. Added.

Etwaru continues: If you want presence built into PowerPoint, it should only be built into PowerPoint. Also, if you want to embed presence in the PDF, it should be embedded in the PDF only, right? Same goes for Zoom and (Microsoft) Teams. But I quickly realized that I would be using my computer for presence the same way we use our phones. So I realized that I needed to build a solution that allowed me to work and meet at the same time. Meetings can take place behind a computer screen. I knew I had to do something completely different.

Etwaru and his team came up with a way to turn the entire front of a computer into an interactive 3D presentation, and turn the entire computer display into immersive glass. Users experience a computer screen in a completely different way because they can operate the computer with their hands and don’t need to wear a headset. For example, you can draw in the air in front of your computer and circle items of interest. Think 3D without the glasses.

Mobeus recently issued a news release regarding the patent portfolio that supports the company. International law firm Oblon, which has a US office in Alexandria, Virginia, assisted in the filing. Etwaru told his NJTechWeekly.com that Mobeus has filed about 70 patents, 12 of which have issued and are being pursued internationally. Etwaru isn’t the only one writing patents these days. The company is hiring people to do the research that underpins this technology. Mobeus employs about 40 people, 10 of whom live in New Jersey.

The company uses Airglass as a commercial product and as a way to test its technology in the market. They have big plans for his Airglass, taking advantage of the unprecedented telepresence location. Etwaru believes this product will revolutionize the way people express their creativity.

The company says transparent technology is the future of self-expression.

Etwaru pointed out that Airglass’ user experience isn’t as immersive as virtual or augmented reality, but it can be experienced right where consumers are now.

The (consumer) is not ready to put on the headset. But add a little more depth to the screen and some hand movement here and there. That said, we don’t believe this technology will replace headsets. Headsets still exist. But with this technology, the screen becomes 3D instead of 2D, introducing new ways of interacting with computers and new ways of communicating and collaborating.

NJTechWeekly.com asked Etwaru how he feels about entrepreneurship and being someone who finds novel solutions to problems. A native of the Caribbean, he said the first time Airglass products were shown on stage was at a conference in the region. He wanted his audience to know that big innovations can come from anywhere, he said.

He added that he hopes entrepreneurship will be seen as global.

At that Caribbean conference, he spoke in front of high school students and people who looked like him, telling them, “There’s a guy who looks exactly like you and is from exactly the same place as you. He’s got a big guy or two. I was able to find an idea… around the world.

Contact Mobeus: mobeus.com.

