10 Best Chafing Creams and Products for Runners

This all-natural lubricant is lightweight and odorless. Thanks to the roll-on stick dispenser, it’s easy to apply and can be carried in your lace bag to help prevent chafing and blisters. Unlike good old petroleum jelly, it won’t rub off and ruin your clothes. There are various sizes of tubes available, as well as some women-specific versions. The only downside we found is that it can melt in hot weather, but this isn’t a problem for most British races.

2

Mio Move Groove Anti Friction Balm

30% off now

Suitable for soothing chafing irritation while preventing further chafing, this balm softens and hydrates skin. A small amount is enough, but if you’re out for a few hours, you’ll need to reapply at some point. Thankfully, the 100ml tube is small enough to carry around a hydration pack. There is also.

This balm-like anti-friction stick is easy to apply and lasts for hours. Texture-wise, it’s more like a waxy deodorant, rather than slippery or sticky.

Four

BeYou Anti Chaffing Cream

Just use a pea-sized amount of this anti-chafing cream and it will last for hours. The formula hydrates without being greasy and is also highly waterproof.

The silicone-based liquid roll-on formula promises to stop irritation before it starts by creating a friction-free barrier between your clothes and your skin. It’s a little sticky on first contact but seems to disappear on skin which claims to protect against chafing for 24 hours. The sweat and water resistant roll-on applicator is small enough to carry in your race bag.

It’s a great option for triathletes and swimmers, and they love it for avoiding wetsuit chafing on their necks and knees. is.

7

Aptonia Anti-Chuffing Cream

Cheap and cheerful, what more could you want? This formula is pretty similar to Lanacan (below), which is a sort of balm/gel hybrid. That said, it’s a fraction of the price, so you can always buy two.

8

Premax anti-friction balm

15% off now

A unique angled tip that is non-sticky and easy to apply directly to the skin. It comes in men’s and women’s formulas, smells great and lasts for hours. Our only nifty thing is that it comes in a slightly larger size and you really have to squeeze to get the last product out.

9

Ranakan anti-chuffing gel

More like a gel than a balm, this non-greasy, non-staining formula soothes and prevents chafing. It dries to a powder-like consistency and forms a breathable barrier on the skin. According to the product instructions, you can use this formula on irritated areas. This is useful if you’re already starting a race with sore skin.

A pack of 10 pairs of nip guards is a must-have for preventing painful nipple chafing. They are much more comfortable to wear (and remove) than bandages and stay in place even when you sweat.

