Google: Android apps should allow users to delete their accounts and data





Google currently requires Android app developers to implement controls that allow app users to delete in-app or out-of-app accounts and data over the web. The developer has until May 31, 2024 to comply with this policy, the company said in a Wednesday blog post.

Web requirements mean that data deletion is not limited to users who still have the app installed on their device. No need to re-download the app just to request data deletion. Instead, Google requires developers to link to a data deletion request form on her Google Play Store listing page for the app.

Google is also posting data deletion information more prominently on the app’s Play Store page in the form of a new badge in the data safety section of the app.

The search giant says the move is meant to empower people and build consumer trust.

After years of major data breaches, including Meta’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, Equifax data breach, and Marriott data breach, governments around the world are stepping up data protection practices.

The EU passed the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018 and has used it to impose hefty fines on non-compliant tech giants. CEO Shou Chew criticized privacy concerns last month, but so far it hasn’t passed major legislation. Earlier this year, the U.S. Senate introduced a bill that would give the government powers to restrict a wide range of products from China, a move that involves online civil liberties groups.

Over the last few years, Apple has sent out a marketing message that it cares about user privacy. Apple has changed the way apps handle user data by making it an opt-in feature instead of opt-out. This meant that if the Facebook app wanted to share or track a person’s data, the app had to ask permission first. Previously the option may have been hidden in the settings. After the change, one analytics firm suggested that users decided to opt out of tracking 96% of the time.

Android users are also worried about their data, with one survey showing 49% prefer to switch to iPhone due to security and privacy concerns. Considering the iPhone overtook Android in the US for the first time in over a decade, Google’s more privacy-focused policies and messaging might make sense.

Google declined comments outside of blog posts.

