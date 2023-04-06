



Many of us go to the Google search engine every day to find answers to our questions or gather information for our own research. And in a world dominated by mobile devices, the best Android phones give you access to this vast database of knowledge whenever you need it. To find the relevant information we need, we often visit multiple websites to determine how accurate their claims are. Worse, finding specific data points on difficult-to-research topics is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and often disappointing.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

The Google Common Knowledge Project makes it easy for anyone to access authoritative civic data from their local community, such as median household income in their area or the educational attainment of others. With just a few clicks, you can find and learn about unique datasets that would be difficult to manage if you were relying solely on search engines for research.

What is the Google Common Knowledge Project?

The Google Common Knowledge Project is a collaborative effort of various entities coming together under one platform. Many data points come from official U.S. government databases, giving you a level of reliability and accuracy you won’t find anywhere else. This makes it easy to find hard-to-find information online, such as the number of homes with dial-up Internet connections within a zip code. This is especially useful for journalists who write articles that emphasize and emphasize points based on specific numbers or statistics.

While not restricted to journalists, anyone can use this platform for independent research or general curiosity. users can share online.

The Google Common Knowledge Project supports another useful tool for journalists, the Google News Initiative. The Google News initiative works with verified and authoritative news sources to reach a wider audience. Journalists and publishers can leverage these tools to create a less misinformed future while delivering more value to readers, benefitting everyone equally. All businesses, from small to large, have access to the same tools to make their work more meaningful in the fast-paced world of news.

Where did the database of information come from?

Google is the world’s most popular online search engine, so we expect the information we find to be as relevant as possible. However, relying solely on the websites you encounter while using Google is often not sufficient for citizen data. Rather than letting users decide whether the data is accurate or not, the Google Common Knowledge Project leverages the data commons to obtain reliable and up-to-date information. Data Commons is a collaboration of various open source databases, including the US Census Bureau, CDC, and FBI. These official first party entities provide the most reliable data points available anywhere online.

As the Google Common Knowledge Project is still a work in progress, only a small portion of data from Data Commons has been integrated into the platform. The datasets used within the Google Common Knowledge Project are also limited in scope, so please use the data responsibly. A given dataset may contain multiple variables during the data collection stage. This may cause the information to change slightly or even change over time. Expect more data points and information to become available as the project progresses and expands beyond beta status in the future.

The current Google Common Knowledge Project beta only supports location data from the US market. Other locations may be added as the platform grows, but this has not been officially announced. Also, creating custom datasets does not require a Google account, so anyone can use it without a login. You can test these functions. You can save the graph to your browser so that you can view or print the graph.

How do datasets get visual charts?

The datasets in the Google Common Knowledge Project come from Data Commons, so we need a way to visualize this information for sharing purposes. Polygraph, a company that calls itself a visual storytelling agency, is the main driving force behind these charts in the Google Common Knowledge Project.

And now, Polygraph has contributed an easy-to-create graph to the Google Common Knowledge Project to share these data points. Polygraph uses its expertise in another platform, The Pudding, to create unique visual and interactive experiences when representing specific datasets.

How to create your own dataset visualization

If you want to see how everything works, follow these steps:

To create your first graph, visit the Google Common Knowledge Project website.[場所を変更したい]Click the text box and enter or select an area.[データを絞り込む], select one of the five main categories. You can choose from main categories: people, economy, health, education, or crime. Select a more specific subcategory from the dropdown menu.[期間の選択]Move the slider below to select the year range for the graph. If you select the United States as your general location, you may not have the option to adjust the year range.[グラフの種類を選択]In the section, select the chart design you want. Choose from eight chart types including line, area, slope, bar, stacked bar, US map, group comparison, and rank.[スタイル]In the section, select the text color and font type you want to use.Once set, in the upper right corner[作成]Click. Save the chart as an image or a .csv file. It is supported by many text editor programs, including Microsoft Excel. Go to the raw data section to view specific details about your dataset. The Google Common Knowledge Project makes it easy to find authoritative citizen data

The once-challenge of finding reliable data points about your local community is no longer a problem. The Google Common Knowledge Project makes your life easier by providing datasets directly from the Data Commons. These official open source entities in Data Commons are trusted by millions of people around the world, so you don’t have to guess how trustworthy the source is. This also means we have access to the most up-to-date information, making our data as accurate as possible. Combine the power and flexibility of Polygraph to instantly share these datasets online and present them in high-quality visual chart designs.

Google Pinpoint is another useful solution that journalists can use to further improve their in-depth investigations. From tracking large documents to transcribing audio and video files, these tools can improve your investigative game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-common-knowledge-project-explainer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related