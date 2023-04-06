Microsoft announces ChatGPT-enabled security solution





Despite the use of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools by coders, academics, doctors, and lawyers, Microsoft launched Security Copilot, a security solution that combines ChatGPT from OpenAI.

The company says this will improve detection quality, response speed, and security posture.

This enables defenders to respond to security incidents within minutes instead of hours or days. Provide step-by-step guidance and context through a natural language-based investigation experience that accelerates investigation and response.

Attackers hide behind noise and weak signals.

This solution can answer security-related questions from basic to complex.

Use Microsoft Security Copilot to combine advanced AI models with domain and task-specific data, context, and skills to empower every defender and unlock every aspect of SOC (Security Operations Center) productivity. Transforming, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a tweet.

The launch of Security Copilot follows Microsoft’s initiative to integrate ChatGPT functionality into the Office365 suite. The Redmond-based company is a major investor in OpenAI and has hit headlines after launching ChatGPT, a generative AI solution that can produce human-like answers.

Microsoft calls the solution end-to-end defense at the speed and scale of machines, and says it’s the first to allow defenders to move at the speed and scale of artificial intelligence.

Security Copilot combines this advanced Large Language Model (LLM) with Microsoft’s security-specific model, Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president (security, compliance, identity and management) at Microsoft, said in a blog post. says.

Usage

When prompted by security professionals, Security Copilot uses security-specific models to deploy skills and queries that maximize the value of modern LLM capabilities.

Our cyber training model adds a learning system to create and refine new skills. Security Copilot can then help you spot what other approaches may have missed and enhance your analysts’ work, she said.

It doesn’t always get everything right. AI-GENERATED CONTENT MAY CONTAIN ERRORS.

However, Security Copilot can continuously learn from its users and give them the opportunity to provide explicit feedback using the feedback features built right into the tool, she explained.

Over time, this tool will integrate with Microsoft’s other security products. Later it will be extended to third-party products as well.

We built Security Copilot with our security team keeping in mind that your data is always yours and in your control, she said.

share

Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published April 6, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/microsoft-launches-chatgpt-enabled-security-solution/article66705747.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related