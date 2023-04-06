Samsung Employee Accidentally Leaked Company Secrets Via ChatGPT: What Happened





Several tech companies, including Samsung, allow workers to enlist the help of ChatGPT while performing their tasks. But when an employee accidentally leaks sensitive information to her AI chatbot, she’s in trouble.

Samsung data leaked on ChatGPT

Samsung allowed engineers in its semiconductor division to use ChatGPT to fix source code problems. An employee accidentally entered sensitive data, such as the source code for a new program or internal meeting notes related to hardware. Three such incidents were reported to him in just one month.

In particular, ChatGPT will keep the data you feed it for further training. So those trade secrets of Samsung are now in the hands of his AI chatbot maker OpenAI.

To avoid making such mistakes in the future, Samsung Semiconductor is reportedly working on its own AI for internal use by its employees. However, it is limited to processing prompts less than 1024 bytes in size.

In one incident, an employee used an AI chatbot to optimize a test sequence and identify a flaw in a company-sensitive chip. An employee copied the source code of the semiconductor database download program, entered it into ChatGPT, and inquired about the error. In another case, an employee used her ChatGPT to convert the minutes of an internal meeting into a presentation. These memos contained confidential information that should not be shared with third parties.

In particular, OpenAI’s ChatGPT FAQ clearly states that “Your conversations may be reviewed by AI trainers to improve the system.” ”

Samsung’s chief executive warned employees not to make such mistakes, according to a report in The Register. If a similar incident occurs even after taking urgent information protection measures, access to ChatGPT may be blocked on the company’s network,” he announced.

In particular, OpenAI claims to remove personally identifiable information from the data it plans to use to improve model performance. We also use only a small amount of data sampling per customer to improve model performance. ”

