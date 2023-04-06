New aluminum Trek monda ALR with aero tubes and integrated cables





Trek has announced the third generation of the monda ALR, said to be the brand’s lightest alloy road bike and highest value road race bike.

The new Monda ALR frameset includes features found on Trek’s carbon road bikes, such as Kamtail tube profiles and integrated cables, and uses the same racing geometry.

Like other newer bikes, Trek is moving from the press-fit bottom bracket found on previous Monda ALRs to a threaded T47 bottom bracket.

The bike is available as a frameset in two builds, ALR 5 and ALR 6.

The ALR 5 features a mechanical Shimano 105 groupset and is priced at 2,325/$2,300.

The ALR 6 uses Shimano’s latest 12-speed Shimano 105 R7150 Di2 electronic groupset, priced at $3,150 (US price unconfirmed).

The announcement also included news that Trek has discontinued its Monda ALR 4 and rim brake-only Monda ALR framesets. That means the range is currently disc brake only.

lighter and faster

This bike is said to be Trek’s lightest alloy road bike.Jack Luke/Our Media

According to Trek, the new Monda ALR is their lightest aluminum road bike.

According to Trek, the painted frame (size unknown) weighs 1,257g and the carbon fiber fork weighs 406g for a total of 1,663g.

At launch, the 2019 Trek Monda ALR frame and fork were said to weigh 1,481g, but the numbers Trek provided at the time were for an unpainted frame and fork.

As a complete build, the Trek monda ALR 5 weighs 9kg and the ALR 6 weighs 8.8kg.

There are no eyelets that fit full-length mudguards.Jack Luke/Our Media

Monda uses a standard round seatpost.Jack Luke/Our Media

The Monda ALR is, in Trek’s words, made from ultralight 300 Series Alpha Aluminum.

It features Treks Invisible Weld technology and a carbon-like finish to the frame. I received the ALR 5 for review, and the line is actually very clean.

The new Monda features some aero profiling on the frame tubes. Jack Luke / Our Media

The bike has Kammtail aero tube shapes and integrated cables and housings, said to improve the aerodynamics of the new ALR over its predecessor.

Trek isn’t saving on wattage over its traditional bikes.

Cables and hoses enter the frame through the headset.Jack Luke/Our Media

Cables and hoses enter the frame from the handlebars through ports on the top of the headset, similar to the Specialized Allez Sprint Comp design.

The cockpit itself continues to be a two-piece relationship with a separate handlebar and stem. Monda is not compatible with Trek Madones one-piece cockpits.

28c tire clearance and no mudguard mounts

The new Monda bikes come with 28c Bontrager tires with inner tubes.Jack Luke/Our Media

The integrated cable routing shows Treks’ racy intentions for this bike, and the lack of mudguard/fender mounts continues that.

Trek says Monda forgoes mudguard eyelets to keep things light, stiff and simple.

Wed certainly claims that the addition of four eyelets won’t come at the expense of them and could increase the appeal of the mondas as a year-round road bike, but of course the clip-on mudguards can be installed. You can also

Maximum tire clearance is listed as 28c (which still leaves plenty of clearance between tire and frame).

Both bikes are equipped with 28c tires right out of the box with inner tubes installed. According to Trek, converting to tubeless requires the purchase of tubeless-ready tires, rim strips, sealant, and valve stems separately.

Bye, bye, press-fit

Behind the drivetrain is a threaded bottom bracket rather than a press fit.Trek

The previous Monda ALR used a BB86 bottom bracket, but the new version uses a threaded T47 bottom bracket.

Launched in 2015, the T47 bottom bracket is a collaboration between Chris King and Argonaut Cycles and is designed to minimize the squeak associated with the PF30 bottom bracket.

Trek adopted the standard with its Crocket cyclocross bike in 2020, and it’s coming to the 2021 carbon fiber Trek monda and 2023 Trek Domane.

Some might argue that press fit is better, but it’s a bit of a surprise to see the new monda ALR switch to standard.

H1.5 geometry

The monda ALR has the same H1.5 geometry as the carbon monda and Domane.

Trek says this geometry is race-specific and puts you in the right position for power while minimizing aerodynamic loss.

When reviewing the Monda SL 6 eTap, Warren Rossiter said the H1.5 geometry occupies the sweet spot between the pro-grade Trek Slam H1 fit and the H2 fit found on Domane endurance bikes.

new saddle and stem

The Monda ALR 6 features Bontragers’ new RCS Pro stem.Trek

The new monda ALR 5 and 6 feature new stems and saddles from Bontrager, Trek’s component sub-brand.

The Verse is a 142mm wide short nose saddle.

The ALR 6’s RCS Pro stem has a -7 degree angle and is 100mm long.

The RCS Pro stem is brand new.Jack Luke/Our Media

Specifications and price of Trek Monda ALR

The Trek monda ALR is available in two complete builds using Bontrager components and either Shimano 105 Di2 R7150 or Shimano 105 R7000.

Also sold as a frameset.

Trek Monda ALR6 Di2

The monda ALR 6 features an electronic groupset and a new Bontrager saddle and stem.Trek

Frame: Trek monda ALR Utralight 300 Series Alpha Aluminum Fork: Trek monda ALR Full Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 R1750 Wheels: Bontrager Hubs and Bontrager Paradigm Comp Rims Tires: Bontrager R2 Hard-Case Lite, 700x28mm Handlebar: Bontrager Elite VR-C Alloy, 42cm Seatpost: Bontrager Comp 6061 Alloy Saddle: Bontrager Verse Comp Price: 3,150 Trek monda ALR 5

The monda ALR 5 is equipped with a mechanical Shimano 105 groupset.Trek

Frame: Trek monda ALR Utralight 300 Series Alpha Aluminum Fork: Trek monda ALR Full Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 R7000 Wheels: Bontrager Hubs and Bontrager Paradigm SL Rims Tires: Bontrager R1 Hard-Case Lite, 700x25mm Handlebar: Bontrager Comp VR-C Alloy, 42cm Seatpost: Bontrager Comp 6061 Alloy Saddle: Bontrager Verse Comp Price: 2,325/$2,300 Trek monda ALR Disc frameset

Monda ALR is delivered as a frameset.Trek

Frame: Trek monda ALR Utralight 300 Series Alpha Aluminum Fork: Trek monda ALR Full Carbon Price: 1,350/$1,200

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bikeradar.com/news/2023-trek-emonda-alr/

