28 Watch Brands Everyone Should Know: Rolex, Casio, Patek Philippe & More





Unless you’re talking about Lionel Messi, The Beatles, or grandma’s cooking, the best titles can be pretty subjective. That’s equally true when it comes to the best watch brands that span a staggering range of styles, price points, and features, from Richard Mille’s rude outrage. To help you make sense of it all, we’ve gathered the key players of the GQ Watch universe and sorted them into eight different categories. wear to the beach Luckily, unlike the Champions League or the Scouse music scene, the world of watches has room for multiple GOATs.

Want to brush up on the jargon to find your next dream watch? Don’t miss GQ’s ultimate guide to the best watches for men.

A shopping guide for the best watch brands

Best affordable watch brands.

Based on what’s in your Instagram feed, it’s easy to focus on the highest-end holy grail that someone with their own brand of tequila flexes sitting courtside at a Lakers game, but even if your budget is less than zero, despair. Don’t. In fact, you won’t find that many choices or value at the entry level. Dozens of established brands and start-ups are working hard to earn their place on your wrist. Whether it’s your first watch or his 14th, these inexpensive watch brands offer patron quality at Pepe Lopez prices.

Tissot

Swiss-made quality and reasonable prices are the name of the game for Tissot, manufacturing old-fashioned mechanical watches in Le Locle, Switzerland since 1853. Whatever your style, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for with pockets spanning our extensive catalog. Wristwatches, professional quality diving watches and classic his 60’s chronographs.

Tissot Seastar 1000 Watches

swatch

Swatch changed all that in the early 1980s by proving that Switzerland could produce not only cheap quartz (battery-powered) watches, but also high-end mechanical watches. Forty years later they are still on top, producing multiple collections each year in their signature colorful and quirky style.

Swatch Clearly Gent Watch

Casio

Note the ambitious multi-hyphenate. The Japanese brand offers hundreds of G-Shock models and solar-powered analog watches (and a bunch of very good digital pianos), all with the same combination of cutting edge technology and high functionality. It will be executed. Attention to detail.

Casio G-Shock DW6900 Watch

Seiko

In the Venn diagram of affordability, reliability, and style, Seiko sports watches sit right in the middle.

Orient

Much like Uniqlo and its excellent selvedge denim, this under-the-radar Japanese watchmaker specializes in affordable, great-looking mechanical watches.

best big time watch brands

Some brands command more respect (and hype) than others because of their craftsmanship, history, or astronomical price merits.

Richard Mille

Built like a Formula 1 car from carbon nanotubes, titanium cables and other space age materials, the Swiss brand has brought luxury timepieces into the 21st century. Yes I read the price correctly.

Richard Mille RM 72-01 Automatic Lifestyle Chronograph Watch

Cartier

If Richard Mille is the mansion with its own go-kart track in Calabasas, Cartier is the gilded old mansion in Newport. Many of his models of this French jewelery haven’t changed much since the 1920s. Money speaks, wealth whispers.

Audemars Piguet

With years of waiting lists, exorbitant gray market prices, and more flexibility than Muscle Beach on a summer Saturday, the brand’s watches, especially the Royal Oak, are in a class of their own. Beneath the hype, however, are some sophisticated movements crafted by some of the industry’s most accomplished watchmakers.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Jumbo” Ultra-Thin Watch

Rolex

Rolex has remained at the top of the watch brand pyramid for decades due to the broad and universal goodwill usually reserved for Patagonia fleece and Dwayne Johnson films. Its movement and finish are top-notch, but (like The Rock) needs no introduction at this point.

Rolex GMT Master II Watch

omega

More than half a century after Neil Armstrong created what might be the biggest watch flex of all time, Omega’s Speedmaster is still the brand’s most sought-after piece. Advanced mechanical sports watches are what the brand does best, and there are many to choose from, with or without Apollo 11 affiliation.

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronograph Watch

hublot

Hublot was the first brand to put a rubber strap on a solid gold watch, and in 1980 it was as revelatory and transcendent as wearing sneakers with a suit. Four decades later, the brand is still experimenting with materials, most recently figuring out how to cut an entire watch case out of his single block of lab-grown sapphire.

Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium Watch

Hublot Big Bang Sang Bleu II Watches

bulgari

Patek and AP’s Gerald Gentas designs are among the most popular in the world today, but they are just a few of the legendary designer’s creations. Among his other hits is the Bulgari Bulgari watch he designed for the Italian jeweler in 1975. Bvlgari continues to fine-tune the details of this iconic piece (inspired by an antique Roman coin), recently reimagining it in a black and white aluminum case.

Bvlgari Octo Finissimo watches

Bvlgari Gerald Genta watches

patek philippe

As its famous tagline says, you don’t actually own a Patek Philippe, you just care for it for future generations. And if your grandson wants to turn over your cloisonné world time to pay for college someday, he probably will.

Patek Philippe 5231G-001 World Time Watch

best dress watch brands

Even if you don’t wear a suit to the office, adding a classic dress watch—a simple dial, leather strap, and perhaps a gold dress watch for work hours—will make your weekdays feel a little more special.

Vacheron Constantin

Nearly 250 years of continuous operation, exceptional movement finishing (hand-polished and painstakingly decorated each component) and considerable rarity are the foundations of this top-shelf brand. That clock doesn’t look good either.

Vacheron Constantin Traditional Tourbillon Watch

Piaget

Watchmakers, like their seniors in high school, love superlatives. Piaget earned its reputation in the 1950s as the maker of the world’s thinnest mechanical watch movements, and has grown in value ever since. At just 2mm thin (only slightly thicker than a dime), his latest Altiplano is an incredible feat of watchmaking, but one you wouldn’t want to wear to the gym. For that, take a look at the Piaget Polo, a highly underrated steel sports watch from the 1970s.

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic Watch

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s most famous creation, the Reverso, was designed for polo players in the 1930s. It was also the watch Don Draper bought when he put his name on Sterling Cooper’s door. Wherever you wear it, say ‘they the re coult’. Otherwise, you risk being ridiculed by advertising executives and horse lovers.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Medium Thin Watch

grand seiko

Grand Seiko makes some of the most precise mechanical watches on the planet (especially those with their sublime Spring Drive movements), and their attention to finish is just as precise.

Grand Seiko SBGA211 watch

Grand Seiko Elegance Collection Automatic GMT SBGM221 watches

at Lange & Schnee

The German answer to Patek Philippe produces about one-tenth as many watches per year and assembles each twice to ensure absolute perfection. This has earned it a loyal following with hardcore watch collectors who delve into asymmetric dials and quirky oversized ‘digital’ dates.

A. Lange & Schnee Saxonia Watch

best pilot watch brands

You don’t have to wear a shearling jacket and jumpsuit to rock a classic pilot’s watch (if you do, you might find yourself looking sideways at the grocery store). , just love for classic tool watches.

IWC

IWC redesigned its Big Pilot’s Watch this year, but when you put it side by side with watches made for British pilots in the 1940s, you might not know which one is which. This watch and everything else he does with every other watch IWC makes is an exercise in top-down luxury.

breitling

Breitling has been serving men who wear epaulettes and aviator shades to work for decades, but more recently with Kelly Slater’s collaboration with Outerknown and the ’60s.

Breitling Navitimer Watch

zenith

Zenith shook up the watch world in 1969 with the introduction of the original El Primero, one of the world’s first self-winding chronographs. Their accomplishments may not be as impressive these days, but their signature chronographs look as fresh as they did then, and their legendary movements just keep getting better.

Zenith El Primero Automatic Watch

best diving watch brands

Tough, stylish and versatile, a great diver’s watch is like a vintage Land Rover Defender. And unlike the beloved British off-roader, the classic Diver from the brand below will run for decades without breaking down.

Ulysse Nardin

This Swiss heavyweight has earned its reputation by manufacturing some of the most accurate marine chronometers in the world. These chronometers were as essential to shipping as nautical charts and lighthouses before the advent of GPS. That expertise is reflected in his line of watches that are sophisticated and sporty, and as nautical as his Breton stripes (and easy to match with a suit).

Ulysse Nardin Diver Automatic Watch

Blancpain

The watch world’s equivalent of the Beatles vs Rolling Stones (or Xbox vs PlayStation if you’re under 40) debate involves the invention of Blancpain, Rolex, and the diver’s watch. The Rolex Submariner may be more well-known these days, but the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms (created for French Navy divers and with the first unidirectional rotating bezel) is actually It came out a year before him and is officially his OG. However, much like the Beatles and Stones, it really comes down to what you like, and there are plenty of things to like here.

Blancpain Fifty Fasons Grande Date Watch

Dosha

Along with his red beanie and pipe, the Jacques Cousteau Doxas diver’s watch was now an integral part of his iconic uniform. It looks as good as it did.

best first real watch brands

All time-telling watches are real watches, but some brands pack a little more gravitas than others. There are several places suitable for

Longines

When you’re spending thousands on a watch, the idea of ​​”good value” becomes a little subjective. That said, Longines offers everything a top Swiss watchmaker should have (heritage, quality Swiss movements, unique designs) at a relatively affordable price. If you want something with vintage looks and modern reliability, look no further.

Longines HydroConquest Watch

Hamilton

Much like Five Guys, Hamilton is widely respected for its commitment to providing classics at reasonable prices. If you’re considering your first mechanical watch, you’ll find something you love in our collection of rugged, midcentury-inspired designs.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Watch

day, this year

You don’t have to know what a Chicane is or have a conversation with the rivalry between Prost and Senna to appreciate TAG Heuer, but it helps. trackside at major motorsport events, and most watches celebrate that legacy in some way. For those who like to involve banana peels and Bowser his troopers in races, we’ve also launched a series of collaborations with Nintendo.

Tudor

Like many of its younger siblings, Tudor has spent more than time living in the shadow of its older, more established sibling, Rolex. In recent years, however, the brand has shown true uniqueness with robust lines that rival the best chronographs and divers’ watches in the world. That’s good.

