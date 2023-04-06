Control of an Army Robot with Dry EEG Sensors





Brain-Machine Interface (BMI) technology has been in development for decades and is still waiting to be widely used. Reasons include that hardware and software are not yet functional for non-invasive approaches that use electroencephalogram (EEG) sensors placed on the scalp, and that approaches that rely on brain implants require surgery. is mentioned.

Now, researchers at the University of Technology, Sydney (UTS) in Australia, working with the Australian Army, have developed a portable prototype dry sensor that achieves 94% accuracy of benchmark wet sensors. , the need for cumbersome gels, and limited reliability outside the lab.

According to Francesca Iacopi of the UTS Department of Engineering and Information Technology, dry sensors perform poorly compared to gold-standard silver-silver chloride wet sensors. This is especially true when monitoring EEG signals from curved areas of the scalp covered with hair. As such, they are acicular, bulky, and uncomfortable for users.

used [the new sensors] In a field test to demonstrate hands-free operation of a quadrupedal robot using only brain signals.Francesca Iacopi, University of Technology, Sydney

Together with Chin-Teng Lin, an undergraduate colleague who specializes in BMI algorithm research, Iacopi has developed a 3D micropatterned sensor using subnanometer-thick epitaxial graphene in the contact area. The sensor can be attached to the back of the head, which is the best place to detect EEG signals from the visual cortex, the area of ​​the brain that processes visual information.

As long as the hair is short, the sensor offers good skin contact and low impedance, and compares well with wet sensors on a signal-to-noise basis, says Iacopi. We then used them in field tests to demonstrate hands-free operation of a quadrupedal robot using only brain signals.

The sensor is fabricated on a silicon substrate, on which a layer of cubic silicon carbide (3C-SiC) is placed and patterned using photolithography and etching to form a design approximately 10 micrometers thick. increase. According to the researchers, a three-dimensional design is important to get good contact with the curved, hairy part of the scalp. Grow epitaxial graphene.

Researchers chose SiC-on-silicon because it is easier to pattern and integrate with silicon than SiC alone. And for graphene, he said, it is highly conductive, biocompatible, elastic and adheres well to substrates. In addition, it can absorb moisture and absorb moisture and sweat from the skin like a sponge, increasing conductivity and lowering impedance.

Brain robotics interface

We tested several patterns and chose the hexagonal structure that provides the best contact through the hair to the skin. For redundancy, custom-made sensors were attached to her pad with eight of her sensors using pin buttons and attached to an elastic headband wrapped around the operator’s skull. All eight sensors recorded varying degrees of his EEG signal, depending on the position and pressure from the headband, Lin explains. The test results were published last month in Applied Nano Materials.

To test the sensor, the operator wears a head-mounted augmented reality lens that displays six white flickering squares representing various commands. When the operator concentrates on a particular square, it generates a specific collective biopotential in the visual cortex and is detected by the sensor. The signal is sent via Bluetooth to the mount’s decoder, which converts the signal into the desired command and sends it wirelessly to the robot’s receiver.

The system can currently issue up to nine commands, but only six have been tested and validated for use with graphene sensors, says Lin. Each command corresponds to a specific action or function such as go forward, turn right, stop, etc. We plan to add more commands in the future.

The Australian Army has successfully completed two field tests using a quadrupedal robot. In the first test, the soldier’s operator had the robot follow a series of visual guides set on uneven ground. In the second test, the operator assumed the role of section commander. He gave instructions to both the robots and soldiers on the team, with the robots checking buildings ahead of the soldiers and simulating the clearance of some buildings in an urban war setting.

