Sony seriously tries to claim that Microsoft could interfere with the Call of Duty on PlayStation

Amidst the many arguments against Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty, Sony has made a strong case for possible corporate espionage following recent incidents that challenged its own claims. Similar to the accusation.

The UK’s CMA recently changed its mind about the deal after Microsoft offered long-term deals to places such as Nintendo and other cloud services running Call of Duty. The IP is that you can release a degraded version of the game on the PlayStation.

After the deal, Microsoft will have a variety of incentives as lowering the PlayStation experience benefits PlayStation’s closest rival, the Xbox. The implications of the addendum are that Microsoft may degrade Call of Duty on the PlayStation (including simply not making it the best), raise the price, release the game at a later date, or make it only available on Game Pass. It means that there is a possibility that Competition between Xbox and PlayStation.

Amusingly, Sony describes Call of Duty gamers as passionate, knowledgeable, and sophisticated (30 seconds of laughter). It says this means it can detect even minor performance differences between versions that harm the PlayStation brand. Another related argument for not making games as good as possible seems to stem from the idea that Microsoft has no incentive to develop games with PS-specific features. It’s kind of like the DualSense feature…and also (???).

How Sony believes it’s a compelling case to put forward the idea that Microsoft is actively trying to degrade PlayStation’s Call of Duty, sabotage games, and damage Sony’s reputation. I don’t know. First of all, it would be insane. Second, publishers and developers are to blame when games perform poorly on consoles. No one on PlayStation was upset that Cyberpunk 2077 ran badly on his PS4. They were mad at CDPR. A bad Call of Duty experience on PlayStation doesn’t hurt Microsoft and Activision as much, but rather Sony. Third, an argument could be made that Sony could do the exact same thing with games like Destiny 2 now that Sony owns Bungie and runs games on the Xbox. Of course, they have no intention of interfering with that game on Xbox.

It’s hard to interpret this any other way than Sony is desperate to stop this deal. It didn’t seem worth the fight. After initial agreements with regulators on Sony’s issues, over time things have tilted dramatically in Microsoft’s direction, now claiming that Microsoft intends to tank Call of Duty on PlayStation. At this point, I throw in the towel. You tried and it doesn’t happen.

