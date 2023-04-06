New Moto G Power 5G announced for 2023





Motorola has announced its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G Power 5G. It’s a variation on last year’s standard Moto G Power, and he was voted one of the best budget phones you can buy. The new version focuses primarily on long battery life (hence the name), but also adds some new features to make the experience even better, all for under $300.

Dive in and check out what’s new.

Motorola G Power 5G Pricing and Pre-Orders

The latest Moto G Power 5G promises long battery life and a flagship-quality screen for $300.

Motorola will release the G Power 5G as an unlocked smartphone for $300 on April 13th at Best Buy, Amazon, and on its own website. It will launch on carriers such as Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile in the coming months. Note that the company may have different prices when sold through carriers.

Better Screens, Faster Chips, 5G

Motorola has kept a familiar design with the G Power 5G, tweaking the rear camera layout slightly and sporting a new Pearl White color in addition to Mineral Black. The fingerprint scanner is still on the side, the stereo speakers are up and down, and even the headphone jack sticks out. there is.

The old G Power’s 6.5-inch display has been upgraded to a sharper Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution compared to its previous 1600 x 720 resolution. It also has a faster refresh rate to his 120Hz, making everything you do with the device smoother and more responsive than before. There’s a small cutout for the selfie camera at the top, and the bezels are about the same size.

Under the hood, Motorola includes a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor that should provide a significant performance boost compared to the old phone’s Helio G37.4GB, depending on whether you get 128GB or 256GB of storage. Or paired with 6GB of RAM. If you need more capacity, Motorola includes a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 1TB in size.

Of course, thanks to the new Dimensity 930 processor, the G Power 5G can connect to 5G networks. Sure, it’s limited to sub-6GHz connections and more widely available, but it’s not as fast as mmWave 5G.

Similar camera, software and battery life

The new G Power 5G’s camera is pretty much the same as before. On the back is a 50 megapixel (MP) f/1.8 primary sensor combined with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera has been upgraded to a 16MP shooter (twice as many megapixels as before), and you get all the features of Motorolas software, including night vision, AR stickers, pro mode and Google Lens integration.

Speaking of software, the phone will run Android 13 and will receive at least one major version upgrade. It comes with the usual exclusive Motorola features like Peek Display, Quick Capture, and 3-finger screenshots. Also included is the new Moto Secure app, which uses ThinkShield technology to protect data within the app. There is also a secure folder feature that allows you to keep sensitive files and protect them with a PIN.

Like the regular G Power, the G Power 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can last for a long time on a single charge. Motorola says you can get up to 38 hours of use from your phone. This will work for at least 2-3 days without plugins. Obviously I’ll have to test this to see if it benefits Motos’ calculus, but at least it looks promising.

As for recharging, you get 15W wired charging. That’s certainly not very fast by today’s standards, but it’s good enough for a budget phone.

At $300, the Motorola G Power 5G looks to be one of the best budget offerings of the year, but it all depends on how the market evolves in the coming months. It’s not as competitive as it is today, and with other companies like Samsung and Google gearing up to introduce more budget products in the near future, the G Power 5G should do its best to stand out.At least on paper. On the surface, I think it’s possible, but to really see it, you’ll have to get your hands on it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/electronics/moto-g-power-5g-announcement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related