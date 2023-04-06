



How do I unlock Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

This is one of the questions players are asking now that Disney Dreamlight Valley’s April 2023 update is out.

This update adds a new Lion King realm, allowing you to add Nala and Simba to your village.

Here are the steps you need to take to unlock Nala and move her to your valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – How to Unlock Nala (Eyes in the Dark Walkthrough)

To unlock Nala, you must complete the quest Eyes in the Dark.

The first step to do this is to head into the castle, climb the stairs, and unlock the Lion King realm next to the entrance to the Frozen Realm, which costs 10,000 Dream Lights to unlock. Is required.

Once there, you’ll quickly find Nala. Nala tells us that she is staying away from Simba and that there are hyenas around her.

You will be asked to reunite with Simba and drive off the hyenas before Nala moves into your valley.

This chat will start the quest. To complete it and unlock Nala, follow these steps:

Use a shovel to dig up 5 dry thornbushs in the current area to find 5 thornbush seeds. Once you have the seeds, head to the nearby ledge and you’ll see five holes in the ground. If you plant a seed in it and water it, it will grow quickly. Nala will ask you to find a way through the cave which is in the same area you are in and is easy to find as it has a pink gem inside. stump. Go through the cave and go to the jungle on the other side. Nala asks for logs near the waterfall to be lowered to build a bridge. If you can’t do this, here is the solution. Once the log is unloaded, walk over the log to find Simba. He follows you back to Nala and the two are reunited. Simba then asks you to make food for Nala. Using a fishing rod he gets 3 slimy bugs from the river (red circles in the river), then back through the cave to the first area and using a shovel he digs up 6 glowing colorful bugs. increase. Back at Simba, he is told to find Red Bugs by crossing the log again and digging up a huge stump. These run around, so chase Tom and hold down the action button until you collect all six. You will need to cook 3 bug platters using the collected bugs. No need to go back to your realm. There is a cooking area right next to Simba and Nala. If you give Nala a platter of bugs, she will eat them. She then says there are hundreds of hyenas around, so you offer to ask Scrooge McDuck for a solution. please give me. Talk to Scrooge and he will give you a broken sound his system. Craft him to the station to repair. You need 10 Softwood, 5 Hardwood, and 2 Iron Ingots. Once the sound system is repaired, Lion returns to her King’s realm and gives it to Nala, where she and Simba roar. , scare the hyenas. Nala offers to come to your village, but you must first hear it and place the Pride Rock somewhere. Align (you may need to reserve space first). Pride Her lock will be built and Nala will automatically join your village!Simba will need a second quest to join you, so if you need Simba, check out the realm of the Lion King I need to go back and talk to him.

