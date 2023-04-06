Google Pixel Tablet is one step closer to release





It’s inevitable that we’ll see a Google Pixel Tablet launch at some point later this year, but new information suggests we’ll see it sooner or later.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the upcoming tablet appears to have finally been submitted for FCC approval. Getting FCC approval is a pretty standard part of putting a device on store shelves, but the fact that it’s finally happening with the Pixel tablet means Google is gearing up for its launch. This means that

Admittedly, the FCC ID list is very vague. It’s listed as a “wireless device,” but it’s far from official confirmation that it’s for Pixel tablets. That said, based on how Google devices have been classified in the past, it’s not a huge leap in logic to speculate that a listing classified as A4RGTU8P is a Pixel tablet.

The “wireless device” could indeed be for another new product from Google, like a new pair of Pixel Buds Pro, but the rest of the description in the FCC database mentions the compatible A complete list of network connectivity options is provided. Point out that it is a tablet.

Devices listed support Bluetooth LE, Wi-Fi 6, and UWB. The first two connection types are what Pixel tablets are expected to support. UWB, or Ultra Wideband, is a relatively new networking option for Google devices and is only available on the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, so seeing it listed in the FCC database for Pixel tablets, A little surprise. .

If the device listed is a Pixel tablet (we have reason to believe it is), it points directly to the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event as a launch window. There’s been a lot of speculation about the tablet’s launch date since it was announced last year, but with such a major showcase coming soon after the FCC’s inevitable approval, all indications are that his 5 It indicates that it will be released during the lunar show.

Whether or not that’s the case remains to be seen, but with the steady increase in rumors surrounding the tablet, coupled with the news of the FCC filing, it seems likely.

