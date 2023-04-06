Google mandates Android app for easy in-app and online account deletion





April 6, 2023 Ravie Lakshmanan Privacy / Mobile Security

Google is enacting a new data deletion policy for Android apps. This policy seeks to provide users with the option to delete their account upon account creation for greater transparency and control over their data.

“For apps that allow the creation of app accounts, developers should immediately provide the option to initiate account and data deletion within the app and online,” said senior product management for Android App Safety. Director Bethel Otuteeye said.

“This web requirement to link to a data safety form is especially important so that users can request deletion of their account and data without reinstalling the app.”

According to the search giant, the goal is to have an “out-of-the-box option” to initiate the app account deletion process both inside and outside the app.

To do so, developers must provide users with in-app paths and web link resources to request app account deletion and related data. If a user submits such a request, the app developer must delete all data associated with that account.

Additionally, users may be offered alternatives to selectively delete only some of their data (such as activity history, images, or videos) instead of deleting their account entirely.

Developers wishing to retain certain data for legitimate reasons such as security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance are required to disclose such data retention practices upfront.

“Temporary account deactivation, disabling, or ‘freezing’ of app accounts does not constitute account deletion,” Google clarifies.

The new policy is expected to go into effect early next year, and developers have until December 7, 2023 to submit answers to data deletion questions in the app’s data safety form. Developers can request an extension until May 31, 2024.

This development brings Android in line with Apple’s iOS and iPadOS operating systems, which have enacted similar policies from June 30, 2022. However, it is not necessary for the user to be able to delete the account via her web.

That said, it remains to be seen if enforcement action will be taken if developers fail to follow the rules. We contacted Google after discovering material discrepancies with self-reported information.

As a related privacy measure, Google is trying to curb extortion and extortion by imposing additional guardrails that prevent personal loan apps from accessing sensitive data such as users’ contacts, photos, and location.

