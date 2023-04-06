I worked on layoffs at Google during the Great Financial Crisis.What feels different about Big Tech’s redundancy in the age of firing loud





Last week, employees at Google parent company Alphabet Inc. called for better treatment of employees during the layoff process in an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai after the company announced it would cut another 12,000 jobs. rice field. Accommodations sought by employees include a freeze on new hiring, the pursuit of voluntary terminations rather than forced terminations, prioritization of laid-off employee recruitment, and the provision of scheduled paid leave such as parental and bereavement leave. It included allowing the vacation period to end.

The nature of this letter and the request demonstrates the frustration and distrust of Google’s mass layoffs earlier this year, when many of its employees were denied access in the middle of the night. Google’s approach to layoffs seemed to go against the company’s longstanding culture of employee benefits.

So what went wrong? how did we get here And where is the employee-employer relationship headed?

When COVID hit, the work-from-home boom kicked in. About a year later, exhaustion, isolation and job insecurity caused a record number of people to quit their jobs since the pandemic began. Employers have started calling on employees to return to their desks for the productivity, innovation, and sense of belonging that comes with physical interaction in the workplace. Not everyone was happy and quitting quietly became widespread. Immediately it was filled with silent firing. Meanwhile, markets have cooled, geopolitical tensions have risen, and the outlook for the global economy in 2023 looks only marginally pessimistic.

The tech industry is the hardest hit, following several years of exponential growth, employment and benefits. Now is the time to fire loud.

About 200,000 tech workers have been laid off in the US in the last 12 months, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks industry layoffs. In a memo announcing the mass layoffs, Mr. Pichai told employees that he hired them because of economic realities that differed from those they are currently facing.

At least they got the memo. Elon Musks’ chaotic Twitter takeover and subsequent mass layoffs (including many fired without warning just before Christmas) were a brutal and jarring approach to many. seems to set the tone for the rest of the tech industry to embark on what it believes. to layoffs. For example, Microsoft hosted a private sting concert in Davos the night before it laid off 10,000 people.

Tech layoffs have been happening since at least the second quarter of 2022, but it was Google’s recent massive layoffs that got the most attention, and specifically how. Many of those who were laid off from Google took to social media to describe how they were fired by automated emails in the middle of the night, how they were suddenly locked out of their company accounts, and how they suddenly lost access to what they were using. expresses dissatisfaction with Years are granted.

The tech industry has long fostered an attitude that employees are part of a family, working together for a common goal. Silicon Valley was not Wall Street, where workplace deals were frequent. At Google, we refer to our employees as her Googlers. Meta calls its employees Metamates. Law firms and investment banks did not use such terms. Tech companies connected work and life and encouraged employees to put their hearts and souls into their work.

Mass layoffs have endangered that ethos, which is why many recently laid off employees feel betrayed.

Perhaps this is a natural result of companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Twitter, Tesla, and Amazon growing into their late 20s, 30s, and even 40s. Seven of the top 10 companies in the Fortune 500 by market capitalization. At that point, the list of stakeholders and shareholders will be much larger than in a boring startup year.

From 2005 to 2010, I was involved in talent and career development at Google. This period included the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath. I have been involved in headcount reductions in EMEA and have witnessed firsthand how data-driven Google is involved in this process. Still, back then, the initial list was pulled manually.

Historically, Google uses data to help administrators make decisions. This time, it seemed like the data was actually being used to make firing decisions. Google says no algorithms were involved in the recent mass layoffs, but this approach appears to go against standard People Ops processes where these conversations are filtered by local managers. The employee was terminated at 3:00 am by automated message and account switch off. This is terrible. Google also offered a generous severance package, but it’s disappointing to see it marred by the way the termination notice was delivered.

It’s like asking engineering to solve a business problem. Use software to make decisions, remove the human element from the difficult decision-making process of who to fire and who to keep, and automate them so humans don’t. Employees are sure to ask all sorts of difficult, complicated and puzzling questions. Press Enter.

Trust in the company’s values ​​and principles, past, present and future relationships with employees doesn’t seem to cut the cord.

It’s too early to tell whether this large-scale experiment on efficiency for emotional intelligence (EQ) is worth it. It erodes the trust these companies have built over the years. A very Google-like way of tackling the problem. Potentially very efficient, but creates a culture of fear and uncertainty.In a tight-knit industry, it eliminates leaders from making difficult decisions with colleagues and friends (computers let us do that!) .

This approach has long-term implications. The most pressing issue is the morale of marginalized employees who no longer trust the autonomy of individual managers. Loyalty can be an issue in future hiring. It can also damage the reputation of technology companies and people’s trust in their products.

For employers, this is a wake-up call. They need to be on the lookout for good examples of which companies are doing this right and maintain trust with those who are staying, not just retirees. This also applies to young startups. What we don’t want is for startups to use his ChatGPT to fire employees. In tough economic times, don’t lose sight of the immense innovation and opportunities that startups bring.

Innovation relies on vulnerability and an environment of experimentation. There, you can speak your mind to make mistakes and survive. When loud gunfire becomes the norm, it has a chilling effect on innovation. No one wins out of it.

There is no doubt that algorithms and AI can help. They can be used to identify the most productive employees, give the most accurate performance reviews, and ensure processes are as fair as possible. Transparency of biases coded into the system also builds trust. However, it is important to remember that there is still a human element involved in this process.

Founders should be careful not to rely too much on technology when making layoff decisions. They should tell the company why they are making the cuts. You also need to tell a story about how your company will thrive in the future if you hope to retain employees or attract new talent. We have to tell those left behind why they should continue to do so. It’s not like you’re hiding behind a screen and hoping your employees aren’t coming to ask you tough questions. As a leader, you need to be able to justify the who, when and why.

Ultimately, it comes down to companies better adapting to the fact that technology is fundamentally about working on something bigger than yourself. When you have to make the tough decision to invest in people and cut staff, be as respectful, transparent and generous as you can.

Dan Hynes is a partner at Atomico and leads the VC firm’s growth acceleration team. Prior to joining Atomico, Dan held talent leadership roles at Cisco, Google, and Skype.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

