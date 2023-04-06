Wout van Aert says adjustable tire pressure technology is a ‘huge innovation’ but avoids it in Paris-Roubaix scouting





5-Star Favorite Wout van Aert Potentially Game-Changing Gravaa KAPS Tire Pressure Tuning at Paris-Roubaix This Weekend Despite Confirming Some Riders Will Use It From the Jumbo-Visma Team I don’t know yet if I will use the system.I will bring the technology to the race.

Speaking after the team’s reconnaissance ride on Thursday, the Belgian favorite struck a calm tone, speaking freely about the injury he sustained during a crash at the Tour of Flanders last week. He proudly played his cards as soon as he changed his tire pressure technique.

“We’ll find out on Sunday who’s going to ride it,” he began.

Known as KAPS (Kinetic Air Pressure System), the system was designed by the Dutch brand Gravaa. Via a small motor in the hub and a hose that runs along the spokes on either side of the tire valve, it claims riders can adjust tire pressure up or down on the fly with the touch of a button on the handlebar. There is also another system used by his Team DSM from wheel maker Scope, called Atmoz. It also houses a reservoir of pressurized air in the hub that is released with the push of a simple button.

Of its benefits, Van Aert goes on to say: That’s a huge benefit for all acceleration in between. “

While this system definitely adds weight, it doesn’t seem to be enough to deter many Jumbo Visma riders (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

One of the forces that slow a rider down is rolling resistance. When riding on a road, the tires, wheels, bicycle, and rider are forced to ride over it, so any imperfections or bumps in the road, regardless of their size, will increase the forward momentum of the rider upwards. deflect to The ability of the tire to deform around bumps allows it to maintain more forward momentum, thus maintaining rider speed. Lower tire pressure means the tire can deform around larger imperfections more easily, but the increased friction from the larger contact patch with the road slows it down even on smooth surfaces.

On the Paris-Roubaix route, riders regularly switch from smooth roads to tough cobbles and back, so riders are forced to keep their tires somewhere between optimum pressure for smooth roads and optimum pressure for cobbles. You are forced to find the air pressure balance.

Ultimately, considering the trade-offs means that tire pressure is not optimal for either, so the promise of an adjustable tire pressure system is that riders can easily ramp up and then release pressure on road sections. to overcome this problem. Air before the rough section.

On this bike the buttons are built into the tape (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The Gravaa KAPS system was seen installed on a number of Jumbo-Visma riders’ bikes after Thursday’s reconnaissance ride, but interestingly, even though Van Aert sang its praises, it chose not to use

When asked why, his answer was coy. “Of course, I think it’s something that can probably help us. I think it’s going to be a big advantage, but I don’t want to reveal all the secrets just yet.”

Perhaps as a way to offset the weight gain, Van Aert and many of his teammates switched to 1X chainrings for racing (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

But on the Belgian’s bike was the same 54T 1X chainring he used at Milan-Sanremo. The decision to switch to a single chainring is a trend that will grow by 2023, and for the flat terrain of Paris-Roubaix it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

On flatter terrain you don’t really need the easier gearing that the smaller inner chainring offers.Removing it along with removing the front derailleur offers significant weight savings and aerodynamic improvements You can also use a narrower chainring tooth profile to hold the chain more securely. The addition of the Chain Keeper provides even more security against chain drops, a problem many teams faced last season.

In particular, the system has drawn interest from elsewhere in the peloton, with Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) describing it as “very interesting” at the team’s pre-race press conference. “If it works, I think it will be a big advantage.”

