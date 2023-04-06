Google Fiber Launches 8 Gigabit Internet Service in West Des Moines





West Des Moines is now one of two US cities where Google Fiber customers can take advantage of the company’s ultra-fast 8 Gigabit broadband service.

The upgrade, also offered in Mesa, Arizona, comes a year after Google Fiber brought service to West Des Moines at 1 or 2 gigabit speeds. That’s about 100 times more than your average broadband connection, and just under 2 times more than a few months after launching 5 Gigabit service.

8 Gigabit Internet service can download and upload at up to 8,000 Mbit/s. The New York Times recently reported that 195 megabits per second is the median fixed broadband speed in the United States, and 1 gigabit equals 1,000 megabits.

Nick Saporito, Google Fiber’s head of multi-gig and commercial products, said that at 1 gigabit speeds, “there is a tremendous amount of bandwidth.” “Historically, establishing connections up to 8 Gig, 10 Gig, this was historically reserved for other internet service his provider’s large enterprise clients.

With 1 gigabit internet, users can download a two-and-a-half hour movie in two and a half hours, while with 8 gigabit internet the download time is 16.8 seconds, said company spokesperson Kelli Kolich. increase.

8 Gigabit Internet is tuned for professionals working from home, such as data scientists and engineers working in virtual machines in the data cloud, but anyone can benefit.

“Home usage tends to be higher than small businesses because homes are always doing content-intensive things that not all companies do, such as streaming and gaming,” Saporito said. increase. “It’s amazing how many people use the internet in their homes these days.”

Of course, speed comes at a price. The monthly fee for 8 Gigabit service is $150.

Google Fiber is currently in 20 US markets. Plans were announced to expand to six more locations, including Des Moines and Council Bluffs.

Service requires upgrade to West De Moines network

The rate of change of fiber optic networks is very fast, as are the speeds they provide. Both West Des Moines and Mesa are among Google’s newest markets, but Mesa’s network is designed to support ultra-fast service. That was not the case with West Des Moines, which launched a year ago.

“Due to the timing of that market launch, it didn’t always give us the latest and greatest network architecture,” said Sapolito, so it was removed and upgraded to a new standard. I was.

“This proves the importance that our new market, where West Des Moines was our first new market for quite some time, now has our latest and greatest network architecture. . ,” He said.

Saporito declined to say how many customers Google Fiber has in West Des Moines, but said the company is happy with how it’s launching. In September, we began construction of a fiber optic internet network in Des Moines. The first moved from the south of the Grand District to Ashworth Park. Kolich said customers should be able to start the service this summer. Sapolito said 5 gigabit and he said 8 gigabit internet will be available.

Construction at Council Bluffs is expected to begin in early 2024, Corlich said.

Future: Faster service. Sapolito is testing his 20 Gigabit internet at his home in Kansas City, Missouri.

“We were going full speed ahead,” he said. “The future is multi-gig, and it’s going to be a big part of that.”

Philip Joens is responsible for retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com, or on his Twitter @Philip_Joens.

