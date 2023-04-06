4 ways technology and philanthropy support innovation





Humanity has no shortage of challenges.

Some have been with us for generations, like hunger and disease among children in low- and middle-income countries.

Other issues, such as the climate impacts of the global food system and the potentially imminent threat of unmitigated artificial intelligence, are just beginning to enter the public consciousness.

Nonprofits and NGOs around the world are working together to support tech innovators… [+] Improve lives and protect the planet.

Getty

These challenges can feel overwhelming to the casual observer and can be disheartening when no apparent progress is made. But dark clouds are looming over the growing partnership between philanthropic organizations and the brightest minds in technology and life sciences. This collaboration could help solve some of the planet’s most pressing problems.

Let’s take a look at four areas where nonprofit foundations and NGOs are partnering with technology leaders to drive change today.

1. Fighting epidemics in low- and middle-income countries

Vaccine-preventable childhood diseases like measles and poverty-correlated epidemics like tuberculosis are rare in high-income countries like the United States and Canada. However, they continue to cause immense misery and death in much of the world.

Straightforward (if resource-intensive) public health measures can greatly reduce the impact of preventable diseases such as measles and polio. UNICEF’s long history of Public Education and Access to Vaccine campaigns in the Global South has saved countless lives, even as the aftereffects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic threaten some of that progress. .

Unfortunately, vaccine promotion and awareness campaigns have only worked so far. Groundbreaking partnerships between tech innovators and purposeful philanthropic organizations can pick up the ball when things go wrong.

For example, the Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Medical Research (Gates MRI) recently partnered with Calibur, a division of Scripps Research, to study and potentially commercialize compounds that could improve current tuberculosis treatments. partnered. This will be a game changer for vulnerable populations in parts of Africa and Asia, where tuberculosis is common and treatment is inconsistent.

2. Recruit gamers to advance medicine

Within days of isolating it, scientists sequenced the entire genome of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. But this impressive feat initially did little to improve the medical community’s understanding of COVID-19 disease progression or improve treatment protocols. (The latter only happened after a few tragic months of trial and error in an overcrowded emergency department.)

But early in the pandemic, an unusual arrangement emerged that likely saved some lives. It may also have significant implications for future research into viral diseases and immune system disorders, including some cancers.

At the center of it all was Dotmatics, an R&D software development company affiliated with research universities such as MIT and the University of Oxford. Dotmatics has branched out from its usual lab-centric fare to develop two online games. The game recruited thousands of aspiring citizen scientists to analyze cellular-level changes in patients with COVID-19 and other immune system diseases. These citizen scientists performed analyzes that would normally take weeks in just days. More importantly, it provided massive amounts of data that will be used to train the next generation of software that runs even faster.

3. GROWING SUSTAINABLE FOOD SOLUTIONS

Agriculture and related activities account for almost a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Meat production accounts for the majority of agriculture-related emissions, and red meat (mainly beef) production accounts for the majority of meat-related emissions.

Whether it’s beef, pork, chicken or fish, animal protein is delicious and culturally important. Without alternatives that are not only palatable but also essentially indistinguishable from the real thing, humanity will become customarily meat-eating in the near future.

The Good Food Institute (GFI) is working with alternative protein developers such as Fishtown Seafood and UPSIDE Foods to make lab-grown chicken the first FDA-approved cultured meat product. GFI supports dozens of companies committed to commercializing and expanding cultivated or plant-based meat products within the next decade. Not all of these earth shots will be successful, but they have enough potential to significantly reduce agricultural emissions without overly disrupting the dinner table.

4. Electrification of transport in Latin America

Despite halting progress towards fleet electrification, the transport sector remains the largest source of carbon pollution in many parts of the world.

Changing this on a global scale is not easy. Encouraging EV adoption through tax credits to industries and consumers may work well in wealthy countries and regions like the US and Europe, but in low-income countries with unstable currencies and low national reserves. The effect is greater in middle-income countries.

The Green Climate Fund, a leading funder of low-carbon solutions, is best aware of this. That’s why we’re partnering with local governments and other stakeholders across Latin America in a massive effort to accelerate the region’s transition to EVs.

Currently, the focus is on developing electric bus fleets, expanding access to light electric commercial vehicles (such as delivery vans), and providing financial and technical support for the procurement of distributed Level 2 charging infrastructure. increase. But these partnerships could lead to more fundamental changes in the electric mobility shift that could have lessons for other countries.

These deep and productive partnerships between philanthropy and technology offer real hope in what can feel like a constant barrage of bad news. But it is encouraging to see what is possible when stakeholders put their differences aside and work towards lasting solutions.

Even more encouraging, these four examples represent just a fraction of such work. Whatever field you choose, you can be sure that funders and innovators are working hand in hand to make the world a little better.

