Free AI video generators are approaching a critical tipping point





Over the past few weeks, you may have noticed some impressive video memes created using AI. Harry Potter reimagined as a Balenciaga commercial and nightmarish footage of Will Smith eating spaghetti have both recently gone viral. They highlight how rapidly the AI’s ability to create videos is advancing, and how problematic some uses of the technology are.

Watching these videos reminds me of the moment last year when AI image creation tools became ubiquitous. At the time, programs like Craiyon (he was formerly known as DALL-E Mini) allowed everyone to recall images that were recognizable, albeit crude and often unrealistic. . A gas station, a courtroom sketch of Darth Vader, and Elon Musk eating a crayon.

Craiyon was an open-source knockoff of OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT)’s DALL-E 2 image generator, which was then carefully restricted. This tool was the first to demonstrate the ability of AI to take text prompts and transform them into what look like real photographs or human-drawn illustrations. Since then, DALL-E has become available to everyone, and as programs such as Midjourney and Dream Studio have developed and improved similar tools, it has become relatively easy to create complex, realistic images with just a few taps of the keyboard. can now be created in

These image creation tools fake reality because engineers tweaked the knobs and levers of the algorithms behind these image generators, added more training data, and bought more GPU chips to do it all. It’s been a very good one. Check out Alex his Jones at the Gay Pride Parade or Box of Covenants at his Sale at the Yard, to name a few examples from the subreddit dedicated to weird AI imagery.

Widespread access to this technology and its sophistication has forced us to rethink how we view online images. It was highlighted last month when an AI-generated image purportedly showing the arrest of Donald Trump went viral. Due to this incident, Midjourney has announced that it will no longer offer free trials of its service. This is a fix that could deter some Cheapskate villains, but leaves the broader issue untouched.

As WIREDs’ Amanda Hoover wrote this week, algorithms still struggle to generate compelling videos from prompts. Creating many individual frames is computationally expensive, and as today’s jittering and sputtering videos show, algorithms maintain enough consistency between them to produce meaningful video. It is difficult.

But AI tools are much more adept at editing videos. The Balenciaga meme was created using a combination of several different AI tools, along with versions that reference Friends and Breaking Bad. First I generated a static image and then added a simple animation effect. But the end result is still impressive.

Runway ML, a startup that develops AI tools for professional image and video creation and editing, announced this week a new and more efficient method for applying style changes to videos. I used it to create a dreamlike footage of my cat Leona walking through a cloudscape from an existing video in just a few minutes.

Video: Will Knight/Runway

Various machine learning techniques open up new possibilities. For example, a company called Luma AI uses a technique known as neural radiance fields to turn 2D photos into detailed 3D scenes. Feed some snapshots into the company’s app and you can play with fully interactive 3D scenes.

These clips suggest that we are at an inflection point in AI video creation. Similar to AI image generation, following the proliferation of memes, the quality and controllability of AI video could greatly improve, embedding the technology everywhere. AI could be a muse for some writers. Darren Aronofsky, director of The Whale, Black Swan and Pi, is also a fan of his Runway.

But you have to look at the advanced images of Midjourney and Dream Studio to understand where AI video is headed and how hard it becomes to distinguish between real and fake clips. Of course, people can already manipulate video with existing technology, but it’s still relatively expensive and difficult to do.

Rapid advances in generative AI could prove dangerous in an age when social media is weaponized and deep fakes are propaganda toys. As Jason Parham wrote on WIRED this week, we need to seriously consider how generative AI can recapture and reuse ugly stereotypes.

For now, our instinct to trust video clips is mostly trustworthy, but it may not take long for the footage we see to be less credible and authentic than it used to be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/ai-video-generators-are-nearing-a-crucial-tipping-point/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related