



“With all this horsepower, there’s no room to sprint!” Jim Carrey exclaimed in the 2003 movie Bruce Almighty when he ran into traffic in his Saleen S7. That’s exactly how we feel when we sit in our new 2024 Ford Mustang Dark on his hose and shotgun as we crawl forward down New York City’s West Side Highway. Stang’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine purred and begged for release. But while Carrie’s character uses her god-given powers to split traffic from the Red Sea like Moses, tearing it apart with the cacophony of engine noise, we’ll have to wait patiently for the hordes of slow-moving cars to clear away. I had to.

With less traffic, it was easy to get a taste of the energetic performance promised by the Dark Horse. The Coyote V-8 pumped out his 500 horsepower, and when the lights turned blue, Dirk his hoses galloped forward with majesty, engines roaring as they merge onto the flyover, and soon reached legal speed. reached. The Dark Horse barely sweated and its performance potential easily exceeded the limits of our environment.

The 5.0-liter engine’s 418 lb-ft of torque is delivered to the rear wheels via either a standard Tremec 6-speed manual or an optional 10-speed automatic transmission. Our car has a manual, and I noticed that the rev-match feature works when the driver operates the rounded blue titanium shift knob.

The Sitting Shotgun was fun, but I can’t wait to get behind the wheel. This performance-focused model sits in between the Mach 1 and Shelby variants, so the ride was predictably stiff. You feel all the bumps in the cabin, but the MagneRide adaptive dampers did a commendable job of rounding the shocks, preventing them from feeling too harsh. and cannot be adjusted individually. So while most Dirk his horse models will probably be weekend rides and truck toys, we recommend leaving the Mustang on the “normal” setting for daily driving.

Back in Traffic, I had time to explore the 2024 Mustang’s 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and 13.2-inch touchscreen. The gauge cluster can be customized with several layouts, including one that mimics the instruments of the 1987 1993 Fox body Mustangs. A button with the Mustang logo summons a “fun” screen where the driver can adjust drive modes and other performance settings. The infotainment system’s visuals are enhanced by the latest iteration of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, with video game inspiration evident, with flashy graphics that highlight different sections of the car depending on what you change. I have it.

There are several options for exhaust. Quiet mode is tame, allowing for a calm start in the early hours of the morning and a stealthy exit from the neighborhood. A track-specific setting makes the exhaust note more intense.

New Mustang Details

The Dark Horse we rode in was a prototype, but aside from the door plastics not fitting well, the cabin felt classy thanks to its extensive use of suede. Also, the firmly reinforced Recaro seats were comfortable. The titanium shift knob is 3D printed and features a lattice core. The lighter mass means it returns to cabin temperature much more quickly, rather than getting ice cold or hot like many metal shifters.

The Dark Horse starts at $59,565, so a quality cabin is key to convincing customers to spend that much. But we’re confident that the Mustang’s performance will take center stage, and if this quick taste is any indication, Dark Horse could deliver just that. I’m here.

Associate News Editor

Caleb Miller started blogging about cars at the age of 13 and realized his dream of writing for an automotive magazine after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University and joining the Car and Driver team. He loves quirky and obscure cars, aspires to one day own something as bizarre as a Nissan S-Cargo, and is an avid motorsport fan.

