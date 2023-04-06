Take a bite! it’s organic (innovation)





At last week’s The Next Web Valencia conference, we had the opportunity to discuss and share best practices with a large community of highly innovative technologists. Many large companies have opted out of funding disruptive organic innovation in favor of an acquisition model, but at VMware, we believe that both organic innovation and inorganic growth are key to long-term success. thinking about. In a 20-minute conference talk, we shared some best practices, starting with first identifying clear swimlanes for innovation.

Figure 1: VMware research and innovation swimlane

It all starts with the VMware Research Group. VMware Research Group is a forward-thinking team that invents new technologies with an expected time-to-market (TTM) of four years or more. We want our researchers to consider and build disruptive technologies for his anticipated future VMware business needs. We do this in collaboration with the academic community and industry partners. A great example of the research team’s impact on the product over the past year is the vSAN 8 Express storage architecture, which delivers industry-leading performance.

Incubation focused on 2-4 year TTM outlook is a key feature that is often overlooked. A common challenge with new inventions and innovations is getting ready for the market, as projects often lose funding because they enter the market too early. Our incubation team consists of small teams that build, prototype and curate intellectual property (IP) so that you can flip the switch at the right time and bring new products to market quickly. A good example of the team’s recent work is confidential computing. This allows data to be segregated into secure enclaves during processing, something many financial services customers expect to become a regulatory mandate in the coming years. Our technology can provide interoperability between different hardware implementations, allowing application developers to implement confidential computing capabilities without worrying about changing their applications if the underlying hardware changes. is available. Above all, we recognized the value of a community-driven approach to confidential computing interoperability and open sourced the work.

Our advanced development department aims to bring the new technology to market within two years, much of the work being driven by the xLabs team. The team targets short-term business opportunities and collaborates with the VMware R&D business unit to co-develop new technologies. This approach has resulted in an 80% success rate, resulting in innovative technologies coming to market in areas such as cryptographic agility and edge computing.

We also find strength in our organizational structure by locating our open source program office within our research and innovation organization. Nearly all of our innovation projects include open source components, and each project’s documentation includes an open source strategy. In addition, we are deeply involved in upstream work, and currently our team has a leading role in 17 important projects.

Beyond the team structure, we have achieved success by maturing several best practices, including:

VMware-First: Projects are prioritized and funded based on what is most opportunistic for VMware’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Priority is not given to individual BUs. Adjacencies: We are biased towards building new technologies adjacent to existing VMware lines of business. This is a lower cost, less risky and more efficient means of growing ARR. Focus: It’s not always realistic for an organization to move to something that completely disrupts the way it operates. Narrowing the scope of your innovation project will make it easier to get to market and iterate towards your grand vision over time. Transparency: All projects are fully documented on our internal wiki and include information such as project team members, architecture, roadmap, graduation date, and a link to his Jira where the engineer is currently working. I’m here. If anyone has any suggestions on how we can improve our work, we welcome your feedback. Business unit (BU) alignment: Given the myriad opportunities to innovate, BU alignment drives decisions about where to invest. BU collaboration is defined as project support by the R&D BU GM, the VP of Product Management, and at least senior-level contributions to the project by the Product Manager and Engineering his Architects. Stop working whenever the alignment is lost. Our BUs are our customers, and if they no longer need what we’re building, we stop working on it. There are always many problems that we can solve. Life is short and resources are finite. You don’t have to highlight a project that is out of alignment to prove others wrong. Customer engagement: All projects aim to engage in customer design partnerships to explore product and market fit, with a goal of 5-10 customer design partnerships. Our Field CTOs, Field Principals, and CTO Ambassadors help drive this alignment, ensuring that the technology we build is aligned with their needs in the early stages of R&D. Partner Engagement: Seek design partnerships and feedback from various industry partners (system integrators, hardware and software vendors, etc.) on market readiness and product integration needs. Where you can add value to your customer solutions and where your partners can add value. Focus on delivering results: Organizations are biased toward delivering results in the form of technology transfer. We define technology transfer as technology contained in a product or service and consumed by a customer (internal or external). Every other invention and innovation effort represents a step in the journey and is important. However, the ultimate goal of all technology projects is technology transfer. No Pride of Ownership: Attempts to discover redundancies in current projects and close or consolidate projects where redundancies exist. As soon as BU can absorb and fund the project, we will enthusiastically transfer it to BU. Again, there are many exciting technology problems to solve. Embrace diversity as a key pillar of success: We view diversity among team members (including diversity of thought) as a key pillar of success. Diverse perspectives are encouraged, leading to successful technology transfer and contributing to the creation of an open and productive culture. Celebrate successes and learn from failures: Both teams and individuals are recognized for their achievements at quarterly town hall meetings. Additionally, key lessons and pivots/failures are highlighted because they are equally important to the innovation journey.

Over the past two years, we have successfully commercialized 30 innovation projects. A culture of partnership, transparency and pragmatism is essential to its success. There is a lot of work put into successful organic innovation in any company, regardless of size, and we’ve been happy to do our part. I joined his VMware over nine years ago. Because I’ve always been impressed with his culture of engineering at the company, which is to do rather than run away from difficult problems. As we have grown as a company, we have become more focused and collaborative on innovation. We look forward to showing more results from our work in the coming months.

