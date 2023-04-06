Microsoft’s Windows 365 cloud PCs get more flexibility, LG TV integration and more





Microsoft is making cloud PCs more flexible thanks to new Windows 365 Frontline options, integration into LG’s 2023 TVs, and even a new Windows 365 experience for Android devices. Windows 365 Frontline is a new product designed for frontline, shift, and part-time workers that aims to give businesses more flexibility in how they purchase cloud PC licenses.

Nearly two years ago, with Windows 365, Microsoft put PCs in the cloud, giving businesses access to Windows in a web browser. Windows 365 Frontline enters public preview today and features a similar virtualized Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC, with the crucial difference that up to three users can access the machine under a single license. It is possible. This is ideal for businesses with frontline staff working shift patterns such as call centers, medical care, and support workers.

Windows 365 Frontline Experience.Image: Microsoft

In an interview with The Verge, Wangui McKelvey, general manager of Microsoft’s latest work apps, said shift workers should pay for individual licenses that are only partially used, rather than sharing licenses. explains that it is possible. Windows 365 Frontline licenses can be shared across countries, useful for businesses that don’t all have employees working at the same time.

IT admins can control who has access to these cloud PCs and prioritize when sessions are logged out. Scott Manchester, designer and director of Windows 365, said in an interview with The Verge that Frontline provided a very powerful tool for admins to see usage history and manage usage. I’m here.

If an employee forgets to log out of their session at the end of their shift, administrators can wake them up or set policies so that their machines are automatically logged off. Similarly, if an employee is waiting for a cloud PC to become available, a queue will appear. They can see they’re in a queue and get their connection back once the queue is open, Manchester explains, and the admin can set an auto-lock screen so he can check his Cloud PC at the end of his shift. can also be auto-reset and wiped. These cloud PCs can also be configured to install Windows updates for her off shift so no one is rebooted while she’s at work.

Microsoft is also continuing work to integrate these cloud PCs into Windows 11 in future updates. Integration includes Windows 365 boot. This allows Windows 11 devices to log directly into the Cloud PC instance at boot instead of the local Windows installation. The second feature is a Windows 365 switch that integrates cloud PCs into Windows 11’s Task View (virtual desktop) feature.

Windows 365 integration in Windows 11. Image: Microsoft

According to Manchester, these features are currently being tested on private Windows 11 builds and will be generally available later this year. Microsoft is also working on an offline feature for Windows 365 that allows you to work locally if you have trouble connecting to your cloud PC. There’s been no new update on that yet, but progress was being made, Manchester says.

Microsoft is also expanding the number of devices that can access Windows 365 Cloud PC. Anyone can access it through a web browser, but LG’s new 2023 smart TVs now have access to these cloud PC workstations. Turn your TV into a cloud-enabled PC by simply pairing a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to your TV. It’s currently only available on 2023 LG models, but Manchester says there are plans to allow older LG models to install the native Windows 365 app on their TVs.

Windows 365 apps.Image: Microsoft

So when will we be able to convert Samsung and other TVs to Windows 365 clients? You can imagine there being a long line of interested partners, says Manchester.

Microsoft is also bringing what it calls an enhanced Windows 365 experience to Android devices such as Motorola’s Lenovo ThinkPhone. This new built-in experience allows the user to use his plug-and-play Windows 365 connection with his ThinkPhone, detecting and automatically configuring a cloud PC for use on an external screen. will, he says McKelvey.

It’s similar to Microsoft’s Windows Phone Continuum feature that turned your phone into a PC, but this time it connects to your cloud PC with an external monitor. Considering how many companies currently offer hotdesking with just a monitor and a keyboard and mouse, this type of integration allows you to use your phone instead of lugging around your laptop.

Finally, Windows 365 apps are now available in the Microsoft Store. This app provides direct connection to cloud PCs and the ability to reboot them and perform troubleshooting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/4/6/23672363/microsoft-windows-365-frontline-lg-tv-integration-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related