What Canon, Nikon and Sony Should Learn from Apple and Google Before It’s Too Late





Canon’s innovation got me hooked on photography, but unfortunately Canon and its competitors have lost their way.

Selling stock photography in 2005 cost a lot of money. The submission had to meet high technical standards that only expensive cameras can offer.

For example, a broker requested a 50MB image file, which I believe was Alamy. Only professional cameras can create image files this large. Alamy was targeted at professionals using medium format cameras.

Medium format cameras cost as much as luxury cars. Dreaming, I said to myself. Alamy was absent and other agencies were less strict, but everyone had strict standards.

Then Canon released the full-frame 5D, which inspired me to start iStock. Technological innovation opened doors for me.

Over time, I have the bones to choose innovation. Thanks to smartphone cameras getting better and better, the need for fancy cameras to take serious pictures is fading.

or is it? Is Canon, Nikon and Sony’s incremental innovation in the wrong direction the real problem? What if they spent too much time solving yesterday’s problems?

Let’s talk about how major camera suppliers have lost focus and what serious photographers need to do to keep up with amateurs.

Camera hardware is the last thing you need to worry about

Digital camera sales have plunged 87% since 2010, according to Statista.

why collapse?

It certainly wasn’t about technical proficiency. Manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, and Sony have consistently offered better camera technology than smartphone suppliers.

Look at the following illustration.

Maximum camera and phone resolutions (graph and research by the author)

Apple, Google, and Samsung have typically stuck with relatively modest sensors, even when higher-resolution sensors were available. In 2014, Samsung launched a phone with a 16 MP sensor, while a mainstream phone with a 12 MP sensor was still released in 2019.

It’s not a matter of price either. The Canon 4000D can be purchased from Amazon for $345, including the lens. This allows you to buy an 18 MP sensor with x3 optical zoom. Buying three still costs less than buying the iPhone 14 Pro.

So what do you get? It’s the overall packaging that surrounds the camera that makes the difference. Google, Apple, and Samsung have identified minimum viable technology products to optimize the customer experience.

Makes it easier to take good pictures. Even better, Apple’s and Google’s Photos apps identify the best and turn them into movies. All of that happens automatically.

In the early days, the form factor of smartphones prevented us from doing other things. Apple and Google turned this necessity into a virtue.

Camera makers, meanwhile, have developed sensors with ever-increasing pixel counts that even many professionals don’t need: 2023 cameras are just as hard to use as 2010 cameras.

So what should Nikon, Sony and Canon do?

Internet connection

A modern camera must be fully integrated with the Internet.

Imagine a smartphone user experience similar to a camera user experience.

What if you had to transfer photos from your iPhone via SD card? What if you had to keep checking the manufacturer’s website for software upgrades and fixes? Think how much less useful your smartphone would be without access to information.

Wouldn’t it be great if your camera could download your local weather and configure your camera settings automatically? Yes, most cameras these days try to guess what the white balance should be, but Why should we guess? Make sure it’s not cloudy.

Or what if your camera uses latitude, longitude, date and time to realize that you’re probably taking a picture at sunset? It’s convenient, isn’t it? You can learn how to correct chromatic aberration and vignetting (for example).

Camera makers will also benefit. With your permission, we can collect data about which features photographers use and how often. Instead of guessing what your users are doing or guessing from a small sample, your users will know.

This will allow you to start designing your user interface.

User interface

Think of all the things you can do with your iPhone or Google Pixel. You can manage your email, browse the internet, run apps, enjoy videos and music. You can even take a photo and save it to your library, which you can see from anywhere.

Now consider the role of a digital camera. You can take pictures with it. Which do you think has the simpler user interface?

Surprisingly, the user interface of this versatile smartphone is much simpler. Even smartphones with small screens have a more intuitive user interface than digital cameras.

Even more ironically, the more money you spend on a digital camera, the harder it is to use. why? Because it does more and offers more control.

I’ve been known to take the occasional quip about the user interface design team at Apple. I can think of the magic they worked in trying to reinvent overlapping windows in iPadOS’ Stage Manager.

However, they rank among the amateurs when it comes to designing weird user interfaces compared to digital camera designers. This tutorial will take you through the intricacies and mysteries of Sony’s user interface design.

The problem with camera user interfaces is that they are dependent on camera specifications. They allow photographers to change a daunting number of all camera parameters.

In other words, you need to remember which parameters (and where) you need to change in order for your task to run. What the camera does is hidden in a maze of menus.

how should it be? The user interface should be structured according to how the photographer will use the camera.

For example, are you doing sports photography? Your camera should:

Switch to shutter priority. Choose the best ISO for your lighting conditions. Configure autofocus to track fast-moving subjects. Put the shutter in burst mode.

Meanwhile, the camera should check the available storage space.

you get the idea. Many times when I was shooting landscapes, I noticed buzzards. By the time Id reconstructed the camera, the bird had long since disappeared.

I still want to tweak the settings, but from a sensible baseline.

calculation photo

Sony, Canon, Nikon should embrace computational photography.

They’ve already done a lot of clever things with their cameras, so it’s not that they don’t have onboard computing power.

However, it does not use computing power to compensate for hardware deficiencies. If you are using a slow lens or a lens that suffers from chromatic aberration, do so at your own risk.

Smartphone makers faced a much larger hardware problem. The form factor means the sensor and lens are small, which causes all sorts of problems.

They could have decided that smartphone users should appreciate having cameras, but they didn’t. They found that using computational photography could reduce or eliminate many of the hardware flaws.

Why can’t Nikon, Sony, and Canon do the same? If you put a cheap lens that has chromatic aberration issues, why don’t you correct it with an expensive camera body?

After all, you know what lens you’re using. When a new lens is released, the camera has to update its database from the internet.

It’s a bright day with strong shadows, so you need more dynamic range? Your camera needs multiple exposures to create a good photo.

Perhaps it’s also time for camera manufacturers to consider putting multiple sensors on the camera body. Why are you trying to let

final thoughts

It’s easy to get stuck in one idea. It can also be difficult to accept that new entrants to the market have a better approach. .

About the Author: Will J Murphy is a digital creator and writer on technology, productivity and business topics. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. You can see more of Murphy’s work and writing on his website, Medium and Instagram. This article was also published.

