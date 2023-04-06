S2G Ventures launches new fund to provide ‘flexible’ financing for climate tech





S2G Ventures has officially announced the launch of its $300 million Special Opportunities Fund. The fund provides flexible funding for social and environmental impact start-ups working in capital-intensive and asset-oriented industries such as agriculture, energy and marine. The new fund will bring S2G’s assets under management to $2 billion. Important reasons:

Climate-focused agri-foodtech startups have turned a profit in areas such as indoor farming, bioenergy and biomaterials, and precision agriculture, defying a general decline in VC funding last year.

These industries and others are much more capital intensive than consumer food delivery apps, for example. Solutions tend to be harder to test and slower to scale than is common in the very fast VC world.

Many are now looking for more “creative” forms of capital for climate-focused startups.

Many parts of the transition will include new innovations as well as new business models and assets to make future food, energy and other systems more resilient, productive and profitable,” said S2G Ventures. Sanjeev Krishnan, senior managing director and CIO of the company, told AFN in an email. “To that end, innovative credit and asset infrastructure financing schemes are essential. We want to help create and scale them, and we want to create proof concepts to scale.

To that end, S2G’s new fund specifically caters to startups with land, infrastructure, credit and other asset-oriented structures, offering “flexibility in terms of risk profile, term and structure.” This will allow S2G to focus on businesses with assets, cash flows, contracts or leases and invest across the “capital spectrum” including debt, equity or hybrid investments to provide downside protection. will be

In an interview earlier this year, Special Opportunities Fund Principal Andrea Woodside said:

“The Special Opportunity Fund will enable S2G to support more mature companies in their scaling journeys and offer a lower cost of capital that matches their risk profile,” she added.

Specific investment areas for the Special Opportunity Fund include financing for regenerative agriculture, managed environmental agriculture, fermentation infrastructure, food manufacturing, algae production and aquaculture, Woodside said.

The Special Opportunities Fund has already made several investments, most recently in Circulus, which converts plastic waste into post-consumer resins for use in commercial and industrial items.

