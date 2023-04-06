Finalist of the 2023 Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge





Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. has pledged to make Queens a leading hub for innovation and technology in his 2022 state address, and the Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) has announced a 2023 Queens Tech + Innovation program. Announcing 15 finalists. The Challenge (QTIC) is a multi-month competition for borough-based entrepreneurs seeking funding to launch and grow their startups.

Over the course of QTIC, dozens of attendees took entrepreneurship classes, participated in one-on-one mentorship opportunities, and attended networking events to develop their pitches. They received technical assistance and training on business his topics such as operations, marketing and financial statements, as well as advice from experts.

A total of 44 teams submitted their business plans to the judges in five categories. From this pool, the jury selected 15 finalists listed below.

Consumer Tech finalists are Gean Martinez and Alexander Miles of Breakthru. Charles Medenilla of ChipedIn, his Crowdgifting platform to buy gifts from your wishlist. Marfry Hernandez of Zion Quest is a multimedia app for the coexistence of digital creators and digital explorers.

In the Enterprise Tech division, Jiahui Lu and Feargal OSullivan of Sales Slice moved forward with Max Burt of Gourmeal, a software-as-a-service business that provides sales analytics solutions to help companies increase revenue and optimize sales operations. Lou Carpino of PomPom Fairy, a B2B cashback platform that allows patrons attending live events to skip the line when ordering food, drinks and alcohol, without putting their personal data at risk. , providing instant cashback rewards curated by AI to consumers.

Urban Tech finalist is Cuthbert A. Onikute of DalO Systems. DalO Systems is his B2B operational and logistics management tool for African SMEs with waste management as a beachhead market. Kiyeon Nam of BZT (Beacon Zone Technology) is a fashion his tech his startup that develops his IoT-based smart clothing and connected mobile his network his platform to find missing persons. and Rui Zhang of morning2night, a comprehensive New York renovation marketplace for non-English speaking contractors.

Felica Robertson of I Am Yogi Studios, who offers a range of yoga services and products for women of color, is a finalist in the Community category, as is Delicia Davis of The Luxe Library. The Luxe Library is a multimedia publishing company that bridges education and entertainment. , and he’s Adrian Cepeda of The Worlds Borough Bookshop, a Latino-owned bookstore that sells only BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) books.

The fifth category is food. The finalists are Matthew Schwartz of Noon and Baked By Noon. Baked By Noon is a granola brand that connects people around the shared value of health and inspires customers to rethink their snack purchases. Auria Abraham of Auria’s Malaysian Kitchen is a gourmet pantry brand that brings authentic Malaysian flavors to the modern kitchen. Diana Manalang of LCPXN Inc. operates as Little Chef Productions, a culinary lab that specializes in chef-prepared meals for businesses such as daycare centers, learning centers, cafes, offices and event venues.

In May, the same judges will select one winner in each category, each receiving $20,000 in seed funding.

Editor’s Note: QTIC is a continuation of Queens StartUP! A business plan competition run by QEDC for the past 16 years.

The 15 finalists announced today are among the best and brightest the Worldsborough has to offer, said Donovan Richards Jr., President of the Borough of Queens. A vital support to bring their ideas to life. We hope the finalists can continue this competition. We also thank all of our partners who have effectively worked together to build a thriving tech economy in Queens.

QEDC Executive Director Seth Bornstein congratulated this year’s finalists. I would also like to thank Mayor Richards and his staff for their time and expertise in creating this useful program. Last but not least, we would like to thank all our sponsors from the bottom of our hearts. Resorts World New York City. Flushing Bank; AT&T; Airbnb; JetBlue Ventures; Patrick Jenkins & Associates;

Founded in 1977, QEDC supports small businesses, encourages entrepreneurship, and promotes communities through programs focused on supporting low- to middle-income earners, women, minorities, and immigrants. , strives to create and retain jobs. Click here for more information on QEDC.

The QTIC 2023 finalists stand alongside Borough Vice President Ebony Young (left) and QEDC Executive Director Seth Bornstein (right) at the Museum of the Moving Image on Wednesday, March 29.

