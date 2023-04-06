Google Play Store Policy: Google Bans Personal Loan Apps from Accessing User Photos and Contacts





In its latest update to its Play Store policy, Google is set to restrict apps that offer loans to individuals from accessing user data such as photos, videos, contacts, precise location and call history. I’m here.

The new restrictions apply to all apps on the Play Store that offer or facilitate access to personal loans. This will change from May 31st.

The company has updated its personal loan policy to say that apps intended to offer or facilitate personal loans must not access users’ contacts or photos, the company said in an update.

We don’t allow apps that expose users to deceptive or harmful financial products or services. If the App contains or promotes financial products or services, for example, must comply with state and local regulations in the region or country to which the App is intended, and as required by local law Must include specific disclosures.

The move by the tech giant to discover stories of interest comes after several cases in recent months in which borrowers faced harassment after receiving instant loans through these apps. Apps can often access information such as call history and contacts stored on the borrower’s device. In some cases, the contact is called to extort payment from the borrower.

Google has faced criticism in the past for not taking strong action against instant loan apps.

The company was asked by the government and the RBI last year to introduce stricter checks to curb the use of illegal digital lending applications, Reuters reports.

In response, Google said it has revised its Play Store Developer Program policies for financial services apps, including adding requirements for personal loan apps in India from September 2021.

A Google spokesperson said, “We have removed over 2,000 personal loan apps targeting India from the Play Store for violating Play’s policy requirements.

In January, the government notified parliament that the RBI had issued recommendations to state governments through their respective law enforcement agencies to monitor unlicensed digital lending platforms and mobile apps.

In February, the central government issued an order to urgently and urgently block 138 betting and gambling apps and 94 quick loan offering apps for improper data storage, transfer to other countries and money laundering activities. has been issued.

