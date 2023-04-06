The Brooklyn Navy Yard has become a lab for planet-saving technology





In 2021, Brendan Hermalyn founded a company that reduces the carbon footprint of buildings by creating special filters that capture greenhouse gases and convert them into recyclable powders. But when he proceeded to test his company’s carbon capture system in New York City, some building owners were skeptical.

It’s a chicken and egg problem, said Dr. Hermalyn, founder and CEO of Thalo Labs. Everyone wants to be the first after someone else has tested it.

So he turned to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Once a naval shipyard, now a sprawling manufacturing facility in the bay off the East River, he showed what was possible with his craft. So Thalo Labs installed a filter the size of a phone booth on the roof. The filter draws in gases emitted from a nearby chimney connected to an internal boiler.

This site is made possible by Yard Labs. Yard Labs is a new initiative that calls on green technology companies to test their ideas and products within the controlled confines of cities within cities. Behind the gates of the 300-acre waterfront complex are 60 industrial buildings, a network of driveways, a Wegmans supermarket and a power plant.

They need a baseline, they need a place to experiment, says Lindsay Green, president and chief executive of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, the nonprofit that manages the city-owned site. said Mr. Here, she said, companies can move from lab and desert environments to urban settings without crowds and traffic.

Yard Labs is part of a broader movement across New York City to build a green tech ecosystem. The climate crisis is real, our economic recovery is urgent, and we need to provide a pipeline for New Yorkers’ workforce development, said Maria Torres, Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development. Springer said.

Last year, more than 200 startups applied for the annual competition held at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering’s Urban Future Lab. The two winners each received a $50,000 grant and a coveted place in the incubator.

Pat Sappinsley, managing director of Cleantech Initiatives at Urban Future Lab, said of the new testing program that he wants more people to do it because it’s an inclusive moment. We all need to tackle climate change.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard, where battleships like the USS Missouri were once built, has long been an important manufacturing hub. I was busy because I turned around.

It also serves as an informal proving ground for technology companies. A popular bike-sharing program, City Bikes started at the docking station ten years ago and has expanded to other parts of the city. In 2019, then-startup Optimus Ride sent driverless vehicles there to transport workers and visitors.

Today, about 30 of the more than 550 tenants at the Brooklyn Navy Yard are green technology companies.

After checking out other sites in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, Thalo Labs leased 4,000 square feet of space in the Navy Yard last August to design a carbon capture system and build equipment. This technology can be used not only in boilers, but also to remove carbon dioxide from the air in lobbies and conference rooms.

Dr Hermalin said there is no space like this anywhere in the city, adding that more all-in-one sites are needed to help greentech companies accelerate from idea to product.

Green, who served as economic policy adviser to former Mayor Bill de Blasio, said Yard Lab offers a self-contained, streamlined alternative to businesses struggling to get around the city. rice field. Sometimes companies don’t even know who to turn to, she said. Don’t just walk around the streets and guess.

Yard Labs accepts up to 16 companies per year. Each participant pays a fee starting in the thousands of dollars to cover administration and monitoring costs.

Although the approval process is rigorous, Greene said businesses shouldn’t be put off by the 12-page application and other requirements. Everything is designed to get to Jesus, she said.

Yard Labs has already received interest from 18 companies, 8 of which have completed applications. Three have been approved, Green said, while the rest are awaiting a decision or have chosen not to move forward after both sides have agreed that it is not the right time or the right time.

One of the approved companies is Connected Kerb. Based in London, Connected Kerb aims to expand electric car chargers in New York City. Partnering with Navy Yard tenant Newlab and city officials, he tested two chargers in a parking lot. Drivers are solicited by word of mouth to try them out.

The charger does not come with a bulky charging cord and has a sleek profile suitable for busy city curbs (drivers will need to bring their own). The charger’s electronics are recessed underneath, making it more resistant to damage and theft.

Yard Labs is open to any company, but may particularly support startups already working at Navy Yard, such as those associated with Newlab, which operates an innovation studio with over 200 startups. .

Newlab’s vice president of products and programs, Shaina Horowitz, said of the new testing initiative that it is a stepping stone to greater adoption and scale. Entrepreneurs and developers can make mistakes here in one unit, she explains, and fix potential problems before developing hundreds of units.

The Navy Yard could also directly benefit from the green technology being tested there. An energy storage technology company based in nearby Brooklyn and enrolled in a test program, his Orenda collects data from all buildings, including those dating back to the 1800s, to generate real-time his simulations of energy use. increase. dense urban area.

Launched in 2020, Orenda is in the process of converting 20 vacant lots in the city and Westchester County into energy storage sites, with power stored in batteries and sold to Con Edison during the summer to prevent blackouts. Now we want to create a blueprint for an industrial hub to manage our energy supply more efficiently, said Bill Grinstead, CEO and founder of Orenda.

We started a project, which he said helped us mature as a company. Having these proof points is very important.

