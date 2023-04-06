Pichai: Google adds GPT-style conversational AI to search





After being beaten by a major rival, Google plans to add conversational AI to its flagship search product, CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “Can users ask Google questions or interact with LLMs? [large language models] In the context of your search? Google has already said it will integrate LLM into search, but this is the first time the company has announced plans for conversations.

The move isn’t unexpected, especially after Microsoft released a version of its own Bing search engine powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI engine. However, Google’s implementation could have a bigger impact given that it has a 93.4% global share of the search market. Pichai added that he sees AI chat as a way to grow his search business, not a threat. “If anything, there’s a bigger opportunity space than there used to be,” he told the WSJ.

Pichai didn’t reveal a timeline for chat AI search, but it’s clear that Google is lagging behind Microsoft. OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT prompted Google to declare AI “code red” as it sees AI as an existential threat to its core business. This proved justified, as Microsoft (which owns most of OpenAI) quickly released a version of Bing Search powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT 4 model.

Google released its own conversational AI, called Bard, strictly as a standalone site chat product, not search. However, it was clearly lagging behind ChatGPT, showing incorrect answers in Twitter ads. Pichai recently said that Google will soon switch to a more “capable” language model to fill the gap.

Google is cutting headcount to meet Pichai’s goal of increasing productivity by 20%, but is accelerating development of new AI products. To be more efficient, we plan to foster cross-departmental collaboration, including our two main AI units, Google Brain and DeepMind. “Some of these efforts will be more compute-intensive, so we expect more and stronger collaboration, so it makes sense to do it together at scale,” he said. said.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/pichai-google-will-add-gpt-style-conversational-ai-to-search-104200594.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related