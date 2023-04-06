Maryland Today | Corporate Investment Could Boost Climate Tech





Corporate investment in climate-tech start-ups is a growing but overlooked aspect of energy innovation, according to a new report co-led by researchers at the University of Maryland.

Analysis by lead co-authors Kavita Surana, senior fellow at the University of Maryland Center for Global Sustainability (CGS), and Morgan Edwards, professor of public relations at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (former CGS postdoctoral fellow), found that start-ups , often have the potential to quickly commercialize innovations, but do not always have the resources. Companies, on the other hand, tend to have resources such as access to global markets and supply chains, manufacturing facilities, and experience across the energy system. The report was published in Joule magazine this month.

Other authors include Director Nathan Hultman, professor of public policy; Kathleen Kennedy, postdoctoral associate at CGS and leader in energy innovation research; Including, including other CGS staff. center.

A company’s investment strategy is generally profit-driven, but it can also motivate them to expand their business models, gain innovation insights and meet their environmental, social and governance commitments. Resource-rich companies that invest in startups can have a huge impact on their success and growth, thus shaping the trajectory of climate technology, the authors say.

Surana, who is also an associate professor of Complexity Science, said the choices companies and businesses make when investing in climate-related technology start-ups are particularly important. Hub Vienna.

Corporate investment in climate technology in 2021 will exceed $11 billion in total. That money has flowed to over 460 start-ups, representing his quarter of all public and private investment. While this number has increased significantly since the Paris Agreement began in 2016, it is still a significant gap for governments to intervene and encourage investment in climate technology in line with long-term climate and social goals. gap remains.

A dissertation team of researchers examined 6,996 climate-tech startups in North America, Europe and Israel founded between 2005 and 2021. We also examined 9,749 investors who participated in 33,698 investment deals.

The team notes that corporate investment is most active when the technology is nearing market deployment, and this investment in climate-tech start-ups has been very concentrated, with several big players such as Shell, Alphabet and Samsung found to play an outsized role: between 2016 and 2021, each invested in more than 25 climate tech startups. A few companies such as Amazon, Ford and Alphabet have invested over $1 billion each.

Investments were also focused on specific technologies. For example, fuel cells and hydrogen technology received a much higher share of corporate investment than ships and hydropower, nuclear power and biomass power. These sectors have also received little funding from other private sources, suggesting that public investment may be needed.

The research team’s policy recommendations include:

Use data-driven insights into corporate climate technology investments and their consequences to anticipate technological change and identify policy and regulatory gaps. Encourage investments that support long-term climate solutions. Identify opportunities for corporate and private investment in key technologies and infrastructure. This will help policy makers balance the technology portfolio needed for decarbonization.

Edwards, Surana, and their team use this paper as the first to understand the relationship between corporate investors and climate-tech startups, and ultimately to inform policies that benefit climate and society. regarded as a step.

“Moving to a net-zero or net-negative emissions economy will require many new technologies. Many innovations are currently in development but are not yet mature.” Sustainability and Global Environment. Finding the right mix of corporate, private and public investment is critical to bringing these technologies to market quickly and fostering new innovations. “

