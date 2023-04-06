Former Google CEO warns humans will fall in love with AI





Former Google CEO and co-author of The Age of AI, Eric Schmidt, says he fears humans will start falling in love with AI.

Well, considering quite a few of them already have one, it’s quite a concern.

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Schmidt said, “Imagine a world with AI tutors that improve the educational abilities of everyone in every language in the world,” noting that the use case is among the “high-profile worth it,” he added.

“And these technologies, commonly known as large-scale language models, are clearly trying to make this happen,” he continued.

“But at the same time, they face tremendous things.

This is a particularly timely example. Just this week, The Washington Post reported that OpenAI technology is powering newly announced AI tutors at private Silicon Valley schools.

The idea that some kids might actually develop romantic feelings for AI tutors may baffle some, but it’s really not that far-fetched. The internet is often where children and adults alike go to find community, friendship, and sometimes digital romance, especially those who are feeling frustrated in some way.

It is therefore all too possible to imagine that a human-like chatbot designed to provide help and care to its users could fill such a void.

For that reason, while LLMs and the bots they power are difficult to dominate alone, humans often prove to be unpredictable and, as exemplified in the Eliza Effect, the simplest Even chatbots tend to anthropomorphize. Moreover, as bots begin to sound and act more like humans, these boundaries blur, not necessarily because of machine manipulation, but because of the human desire for connection.

And elsewhere, the market for AI companions is booming. For example, the chatbot for the “AI girlfriend” service Replika is designed to play the role of a best friend.

Replika’s success, which the company claims has two million users, shows that humans can develop a strong attachment to conversational bots designed to sound like real humans. increase.

And after all, as Schmidt told ABC, new and powerful technologies almost always come with unintended side effects. A former Googler uses a powerful example from social media to illustrate just how vast and often disastrous those unintended consequences are. can.

“What happened with social media was that we, myself included, gave social media because there was a simple model for how humans used social media,” Schmidt told ABC. Told. “But look instead at how social media was used to interfere and harm elections. People are dying on social media.”

“No one intended [the] It was a goal and it happened,” continued the former CEO. [AI] technology? “

