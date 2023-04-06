Inside Indy | Meet the Women Driving Innovation in 16 Tech





Indianapolis In its fifth year, the 16 Tech Innovation District is home to 90 companies employing 700 people. The district consists of his three active buildings within Indies’ historic Riverside Neighborhood.

Emily Kruger, President and CEO of 16 Tech Innovation District, said:

Working with the local community is essential to the district’s success.

According to Krueger, the place wouldn’t exist without the support of its neighbors.

16 Technology wouldn’t exist without women.

I work with a lot of strong women, said Tawana Gulley. Owner of Healthy Soul.

Gary said she feels it takes a lot to be a strong woman in this day and age. [and] can learn and teach. Becoming an entrepreneur takes a lot of time, Garry says.

Another entrepreneur who has cemented his business at 16 Tech is Kaitlan Vosler.

Vosler is the owner of Cream & Concrete, a decorative concrete company that makes everything from flower pots to furniture.

“I work in a mostly male concrete business, so it’s refreshing just to meet and be inspired by other women who are leading and in charge of their own companies,” Vossler said. .

Cream & Concrete was one of the first companies to call 16 Tech home. It started in a regional maker space known as Machyne. Members have access to tools that are often prohibitively expensive for startups.

Having access to welding tools, woodworking shops, and laser cutting tools has made it much easier to grow the business and start new ideas and projects, says Vosler.

Cream & Concrete has grown to its own location, still located near the Innovation District.

