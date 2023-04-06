NS received the Innovation Award





MarybethLuczak, Editor-in-Chief

Norfolk Southern (NS) received the 2023 Innovation-Driven Enterprise Award from the Technical Society of Georgia (TAG) late last month for its predictive rail wear analytics and digital train inspection programs.

According to TAG, the annual TAG Technology Awards promote and celebrate the inclusive technology community and recognize Georgia’s brightest technology leaders and companies. Entrants describe their achievements and innovations and are judged to select finalists for 12 award categories. Categories include Tech Leader of the Year Government/Education/Nonprofit, Tech Leader of the YearPublic, Tech Leader of the YearPrivate, Emerging Leader of the Year, Innovation-Driven Company (Startup), Innovation-Driven Company (Small) , which includes Innovation. -Driven Enterprises (Midmarket), Innovation Driven Enterprises (Enterprise-Public), Innovation Driven Enterprises (Enterprise-Private), Innovation Driven Enterprises (Government/Education/Nonprofit), Evolution of Technology, and Tech for Good.

NS is an Innovation-Driven Company (Enterprise-Public) category that recognizes companies in Georgia that have developed innovative technology (hardware, software, etc.) solutions or are using existing technology in innovative areas. was named the overall winner and finalist of the How to make your company or organization stand out in any industry in 2022. The company’s rail wear prediction analysis program was the overall winner.

According to NS, the rail wear predictive analytics program uses artificial intelligence (AI) modeling to identify the right rails in the right places, at the right time, to replace them before future problems occur. Improve safety and reliability and reduce costs.

Sensor-equipped rail vehicles collect terabytes of data on the track for every foot of travel using AI models developed to account for variations in traffic, tonnage, weather, terrain, and more To do. NS’s data science and engineering team uses the data to create robust artificial intelligence models that accurately predict rail wear 5-10 years ahead and reveal trends across NS’s 28,000-mile system. NS said.

AI model development began in 2017 with data from the engineering team and the necessary algorithms from the data science team. The data science team worked together to quickly create iterative models of the technology, which we continue to optimize and scale.

Rail companies say their technology to date provides significant levels of productivity and visibility across every foot of the NS network’s tracks.

Mabby Amouie of NS AVP Enterprise Data and Analytics said: A sound track maintenance job is above all the key to realizing the vision of safety. Keeping track is an important part of ensuring the safety of NS employees and the communities we serve.

